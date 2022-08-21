[EpochTimesAugust192022](Epoch Times reporter Zhou Fenglin comprehensive report) US President Biden just signed into law this week to reduce inflation, aiming to reduce the price of electric vehicles, energy-saving facilities, and rooftop solar panels, making the United States People will be greener in the future. While many consumers benefit, most of the discounts are only reflected on tax returns due to the Act’s various very complex restrictions.

For example, only the Model Y is eligible for a $7,500 tax deduction for Tesla electric vehicles, because other models are either too expensive or use batteries made in mainland China. In addition, to qualify for this tax deduction when filing a tax return, certain income conditions must be met.

The bill is 730 pages long, and details of many specific provisions have yet to be finalized.

electric car

Tax credits of up to $7,500 on purchases of new electric, plug-in hybrid and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, depending on battery configuration. A $3,750 discount is available for models with at least 50 percent of the battery components made in the U.S. or free trade countries; another $3,760 discount is available for models with 40 percent battery minerals made in the U.S. or free trade countries. From 2024, consumers will be able to receive tax-deductible sales discounts from dealers.

But only models priced below a certain point are eligible, and as of June, the average sticker price for a new electric car was about $67,000. But the new tax deduction is limited to four-door sedans, hatchbacks, vans or other models priced under $55,000. This rule excludes the Tesla Model S sedan, BMW i4, BMW i7 and BMW iX and Hummers. For SUVs, pickups and boxcars, prices are slightly higher, with tax deductions available at $80,000 and below.

And, from Aug. 16 and the date the bill was signed, the old electric vehicle tax credit has expired, and the tax credit is only available for vehicles assembled and produced in North America. This rule excludes products such as the BMW i4, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6 and Kia Niro electric cars, Toyota bZ4x and Toyota Mirai and Subaru Solterra.

In addition, car buyers must meet certain incomes, that is, for households with an adjusted gross income of up to $300,000, to be eligible to apply; household heads must have an income of less than $225,000 and a single person with an annual income of less than $150,000 to qualify. eligible to apply.

home heating

The Inflation Reduction Act has provisions to encourage households to make energy-efficient retrofits in their homes, but the most tax breaks and discounts focus on the purchase and installation of specific tools: heat pumps, high-efficiency all-in-one heating and cooling units to replace stoves and air conditioners.

Similar to buying a car, the discount depends on your income. If the annual household income is less than 80% of California’s median annual household income, which is $78,672 according to the U.S. Census Bureau, then you can get a discount of almost 100%. This means that if you buy a $10,000 heat pump, you may get a rebate of $9,750; if the household income is 80% to 150% of the median income, then you can get a 50% discount; if the household income is more than 150% of the median income , there is no discount.

It will be up to the states to start and operate the discount program once federal funding is complete.

Families of all incomes can apply for a federal tax credit that covers 30% of the cost of a heat pump, including cost and labor, up to $2,000; it can apply to any heat pump purchased this year, and the program runs through the end of 2032.

You can also claim up to $1,350 in tax deductions for other energy-saving expenses, such as $600 for air-sealing materials or systems, $600 for power supply upgrades, and $150 for a home energy review that allows contractors, power companies, to come to your home to evaluate how to improve energy efficiency, etc.

In addition, the Reducing Inflation Act also provides detailed discounts, rebates or tax breaks for various facilities, home energy-saving projects, and rooftop solar. ◇

Responsible editor: Chen Baizhou#





Follow our facebook page to get more information, please click here.