How many Internet accounts are associated with your mobile phone number? Have you registered an Internet account for fraudulent use? What should I do if I find that my account has been fraudulently registered? … Don’t worry, the “One-pass Check 2.0” service is here!

In order to prevent fraud risks caused by users’ unknowingly registering Internet accounts, and to effectively solve problems for the masses, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology today officially launched the “One Card Check 2.0” service – “One Card Check” for national Internet accounts. With the last six digits of the mobile phone number and ID number, you can check the number of Internet accounts associated with the mobile phone number under your name.

1

What is “One Pass Check 2.0”?

“One-card verification 2.0” is the basis for the nationwide mobile phone card “one-card verification” service by the Anti-Fraud Center of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (China Academy of Information and Communications Technology) under the guidance of the Cyber ​​Security Administration of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. On the Internet, a nationwide Internet account convenience inquiry service launched by Internet companies and telecommunications companies.

The service currently supports Internet account inquiries of eight companies including Tencent, Alibaba, Alipay, Baidu, Kuaishou, Douyin, JD.com, and Meituan, and will be connected to more Internet companies in the future.

2

How to use “One Pass Check 2.0”?

Users can enter the inquiry through the government affairs WeChat account of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, “Gongxin Weibo”, “Ministry of Industry and Information Technology‘s Anti-fraud Special Class”, the “China Academy of Information and Communications Technology” WeChat public account, and the Alipay “One Card Check” applet, etc. Entrance.

Take the query method of “Gongxin Weibo” as an example:

Step 1: Search for “Gongxin Weibo” (ID: gxwbwx) on the WeChat platform or long press the QR code below to identify and follow the government affairs WeChat account of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

Step 2: Set up the “Government Services” column under “Gongxin Weibo” and select “One-Certificate General Check”.

Step 3: After entering the first page of the query, select “Internet Account” to enter the corresponding page.

Step 4: Fill in the mobile phone number, the last six digits of the ID card number and the verification code on the query page to query. The query result will be replied within 48 hours through the unified SMS port of 10699000.

3

What issues should be paid attention to when inquiring?

① When using the query function, users need to ensure that their mobile phone number, ID number and verification code are filled in correctly. If the query is unsuccessful, you can check whether the information is correct and re-query after 24 hours.

② If you encounter other problems during the query process, users can first try to solve them through the user guide provided on the query page. If the problem still cannot be solved, you can call the customer service number of the corresponding Internet company (see the attached table at the end of this article).

③ If the mobile phone number under your own name has been cancelled, you will not be able to use this service to inquire. If you need to inquire about the Internet account associated with the cancelled mobile phone number, you can call the relevant Internet company customer service number (see the attached table at the end of this article) for consultation.

4

What should I do if I disagree with the query result?

When the user inquires about the number of Internet accounts associated with his mobile phone number, which is inconsistent with the personal information, he can follow the steps below to solve the problem:

① Click “Unbinding and Detailed Query” at the bottom of the query page to learn about the detailed query and unbinding processing mechanism of each enterprise.

② In accordance with the company’s guidelines, after passing the identity verification, further inquire about the detailed information of the Internet account associated with my mobile phone number, and unbind or cancel the objection account.

③ If the user still cannot resolve the disputed account, he can call the customer service number of the company (see the attached table at the end of this article) for consultation.

In the next step, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology will work with relevant departments to continuously optimize system functions, connect with more Internet companies, and further meet user query needs. At the same time, it will also organize various Internet companies to do a good job in service guarantees such as account details inquiry, unbinding or cancellation, to ensure that users are provided with satisfactory and convenient services.