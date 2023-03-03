And that brings us to the topic. The market as an institution in two senses – firstly as a place of encounter and exchange and secondly as a set of rules within which this exchange takes place – is just as little fundamentally moral or immoral as the market players. They behave as society expects of them. Because it is precisely this company that enables them to generate the sales and profits that they and their employees need. In the spirit of Adam Smith, one can even say that market participants adapt to society’s morality, at least in the medium to long term. They only earn their income if their goods and services meet the quality requirements of customers. Added to this are their own demands for quality, which motivate them to produce and offer good products. In an affluent society, good quality also increasingly includes the way in which something is manufactured.