How much does a house in Bosco Verticale cost? Prices for buying or renting

It is one of the best known and most prestigious buildings in Milan but also one of the most expensive. Constantly monitored by surveillance systems operating 24/7, the apartments of the luxurious Bosco Verticale have a cost ranging from from 12,000 to 15,000 euros per sq m. If, on the other hand, you want to opt for a rental, you have to shell out 3500 euros per month for 80sqm. Excluding the condominium expenses which contribute to fueling the figures for the rent or purchase of a house in the Bosco Verticale: in fact, one goes in the order of 1500 euros per month.

The Bosco Verticale, the creation of Boeri

The Bosco Verticale is designed by the architect Stefano Boeri in 2009. The idea came after a trip to Dubai in 2007. It is within walking distance of Gae Aulenti square and consists of two towers completely covered by trees on the facade and on the balconies in order to create a real microclimate.

Designed like a real vertical forest, the buildings are covered by approx 2000 different species of plants giving life to 30,000 square meters of forest. There are two towers, one 80 meters high which has 18 floorsthe other one 112 meters high which contains 26 floors. In total, the Bosco Verticale welcomes more than one hundred apartments. With considerable costs.

