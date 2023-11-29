Home » How much does an Amazon Prime Video subscription cost?
How much does an Amazon Prime Video subscription cost?

How much does an Amazon Prime Video subscription cost?

Starting in 2024, Amazon Prime Video is rolling out changes for its customers in the US, UK, Germany and Canada. Users will have to pay an additional fee for ad-free video streaming in the future, as the online retailer recently announced. In the US, an additional monthly fee of $2.99 ​​is required to enjoy films and series without commercial interruptions. It is not yet known how high the surcharge will be for ad-free streaming in Germany.

