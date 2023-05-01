How much does HU and AU cost in Germany in 2023?

That’s what the TÜV costs this year. picture alliance / imageBROKER | Petra Wallner

Anyone who has to take their car to the TÜV in 2023 will pay an average of between 134 and 145 euros for the main inspection and exhaust gas test, like them “business week” reported. In the case of motorcycles, between 67 and 84 euros are required for both examinations together. In general, it depends on which vehicle is being examined, how heavy it is and where you want to carry out the MOT.

It is famous and notorious: the German TÜV. Many car owners are afraid of him. It is intended to ensure that a vehicle is roadworthy and does not endanger occupants or others. The prices for the TÜV increased on January 1, 2023. Motorists will have to adjust to these costs this year.

Vehicle owners must have their means of transport subjected to a main inspection (HU) and exhaust emissions test (AU). Both can be completed directly at TÜV or other test centers such as Dekra. In general, it depends on which vehicle is being examined and how heavy it is. Rule of thumb: the more the vehicle weighs, the more expensive the TÜV.

This is how much HU and AU cost in 2023

The TÜV costs differ from state to state, but are not necessarily decisive. What is more worthwhile is the comparison of the regional supplier prices. In Germany in 2023, the average price for a HU including AU for a car will be between 134 and 145 eurosas the “business week” reported. Provided the car weighs no more than 3.5 tons.

If you only want to carry out an HU, you will pay on average between 57 and 95 euros. For motorcycles up to 3.5 tons, for HU including AU between 67 and 84 euros due, it said. Anyone who only wants to carry out an HU here also pays between 42 and 60 euros on average.

