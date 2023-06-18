Home » How much does Pier Silvio Berlusconi earn. In 2022 salary equal to 2.25 million
How much does Pier Silvio Berlusconi earn. In 2022 salary equal to 2.25 million

Companion of the presenter Silvia Toffanin, he has three children

How much does Pier Silvio Berlusconi earn? This question is of great relevance now that after the death of Silvio Berlusconi there is much talk of the inheritance and of the family patrimony which will have to be divided among the five children. The answer in an article on www.money.it.

Pier Silvio Berlusconi is the second son of the former Prime Minister, born from the marriage of the founder of Forza Italia with his first wife Carla Elvira Lucia Dall’Oglio. He has three children, the first with the model Emanuela Mussida and the other two with the presenter Silvia Toffanin, his current partner.

Currently Pier Silvio Berlusconi is vice president and managing director of Mediaset, the same role he also holds in Rti, a company that controls production houses such as Medusa, Videotime and Taodue.

Like the other children of Silvio Berlusconi however it also has shares in Fininvest, the family safe which in 2021 recorded a turnover of 6 billion and a profit of 360 million.

So let’s see the biography of Pier Silvio Berlusconi and the information there is regarding the assets and inheritance due to the second of Silvio Berlusconi’s children.

The biography of Pier Silvio Berlusconi

Name: Pier Silvio Berlusconi

Date of birth: April 28, 1969

Location: Milan

Family: companion of the presenter Silvia Toffanin, he has three children

Education: classical high school diploma

Occupation: Entrepreneur and company manager

Role: CEO and Vice President of Mediasetpresident and chief executive officer of Rti

Curiosity: he is an honorary citizen of Paraggi, a small Ligurian town where he lives with his family

The heritage

