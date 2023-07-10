How much Nato does Zelenskyy get?

With Finland’s accession, NATO now has 31 members. Belgium, Denmark, France, Great Britain, Iceland, Italy, Canada, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal and the USA have been there since 1949. They are considered founding members. Later, Greece and Turkey (1952), Germany (1955), Spain (1982), Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary (1999), Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia (2004), and Albania joined Croatia (2009), Montenegro (2017) and North Macedonia (2020).

