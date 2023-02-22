Purchases made by public administrations

Consip has published the update, as at 31 December 2022, of the georeferenced map of the acquisitions from the PAthe interactive tool made available to users and citizens to consult the main data on purchases made by the administrations through the e-procurement tools of the public spending rationalization programme, managed by Consip on behalf of the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

Among the tools of e-procurementthe most used in 2022 were the agreements (large framework contracts) with a “disbursement” – i.e. the value of annual purchases on an accrual basis – of 7.3 billion euros (+53% compared to 2021), followed from the Electronic Market of the PA – Mepa, with a value of 6.5 billion euros (+2% compared to 2021), from the Dynamic Acquisition System – Sdapa with 3.7 billion euros (+22%), and from the Agreements framework with 2.3 billion euro (+160%).

As for i sectors merchandisethe largest purchase value is recorded in Healthcare with 4.6 billion euros, followed by Other goods and services with 4.4 billion euros, Energy and Utilities (4.3 billion) ICT (3.6 billion), Building Management (1.6) and Works (1.4).

At the local level the Lazio also in 2022, the Italian region with the highest value of purchases by local PAs on all e-procurement tools was confirmed, with a total “disbursed” of 4.6 billion euro, while the Molise it is still the first region in Italy for the increase in the value of purchases in the last year, with a growth of +60% compared to 2021. Campania it is confirmed, as in 2021, as the first Italian region for the number of suppliers authorized for the Mepa – with 22,912 companies registered (up by +9% compared to last year) – while for Sdapa the ranking is still led by Lazio with 3,120 suppliers (up +138%). (Ticker)