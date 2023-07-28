Home » How Personio turned more than 100 employees into millionaires
Business

How Personio turned more than 100 employees into millionaires

by admin
How Personio turned more than 100 employees into millionaires

Defends his company’s billion dollar valuation: Personio founder Hanno Renner Personio

Like hardly any other founder in Germany, Hanno Renner has turned his startup into a really big thing from the very first steps. With a recent valuation of 8.6 billion dollars, the HR startup Personio is the second most valuable startup in Germany. In just over a year, the software company has quintupled its rating.

Around 1,700 people currently work in the company, which Renner founded in 2015 together with Roman Schumacher, Arseniy Vershinin and Jonas Rieke. This presented the founding team with several challenges: How to attract enough good talent to deliver the growth promised to investors? And how do you ensure that they stay with the company?

Major hires as talent magnets

Perhaps the most important key to success is employee participation in the company. “Today you need an ESOP program to be able to keep up,” says Renner in an interview with Gründerszene. The competition with other fast-growing startups or the big tech companies like Google or Meta is too big. Employee participation programs are an important factor, especially for candidates with professional experience. And for Renner, they play a key role in building the team: “Significant new hires act like talent magnets and usually attract other talents,” says Renner.

See also  End game for cryptocurrencies or new beginning?

You may also like

Peso Resilient as US Data Triggers Dollar Rebound

Resolution 41 of 07/18/2023 – Authorization for the...

Build 1000€ passive income: better with ETFs or...

Financial Breakfast: Gold Hits Two-Week Low, U.S. Data...

The case of the autonomy of Tesla cars...

Six experts reveal how they would invest 10,000...

Africa: Second summit with Russia begins tomorrow

First Batch of Hybrid Sci-tech Innovation Bills Boost...

Stock market millionaire Tim Schäfer reveals: He is...

Mark Zuckerberg’s Net Worth Surges by $4.6 Billion...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy