How Personio turned more than 100 employees into millionaires

Defends his company's billion dollar valuation: Personio founder Hanno Renner

Like hardly any other founder in Germany, Hanno Renner has turned his startup into a really big thing from the very first steps. With a rating from last 8.6 billion dollars is das HR-Startup Personio the second most valuable startup in Germany. In just over a year, the software company has quintupled its rating.

Around 1,700 people currently work in the company, which Renner founded in 2015 together with Roman Schumacher, Arseniy Vershinin and Jonas Rieke. This presented the founding team with several challenges: How to attract enough good talent to deliver the growth promised to investors? And how do you ensure that they stay with the company?

Major hires as talent magnets

Perhaps the most important key to success is the participation of the employees at the company. “Today you need an ESOP program to be able to keep up,” says Renner in an interview with Gründerszene. The competition with other fast-growing startups or the big tech companies like Google or Meta is too big. Employee participation programs are an important factor, especially for candidates with professional experience. And for Renner, they play a key role in building the team: “Significant new hires act like talent magnets and usually attract other talents,” says Renner.