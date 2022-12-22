Following the COVID-19-driven disinflationary shock in 2020, emerging markets are now facing rapid increases in inflation. Inflation is defined as the rate at which the overall level of prices for goods and services rises.

Crises in a political economy and shifting societal attitudes in both emerging and advanced economies can impact inflation. A higher degree of political instability is usually associated with higher inflation.

Foreign Investors And Developing Nations

Politics and political instability, in particular, have a significant impact on financial markets. However, finding a way to solve political instability and calling it a day is not a straightforward solution. This is because political instability is greatly influenced by economic instability, which can create a vicious cycle that is nearly impossible to break. When a company invests in another country with valuable technological or managerial capabilities, its shareholders and the citizens of the host country benefit. However, success is far from guaranteed, regardless of how well the apparent fit between what foreign companies offer and what host countries require.

Historically, foreign investors have faced the greatest risks in developing countries with immature or volatile political systems. Companies that conduct international business frequently use a combination of insurance, financial instrument trading, and legal contracts to protect their investment income streams from currency or price fluctuations.

Emerging Market Economy

An “emerging market (EM) economy” is a developing nation expanding its interaction with international markets. EM economies are those nations that exhibit a few traits of developed markets. EMs have modern financial institutions, increased trade, foreign direct investment, and increased equity market liquidity. Even though there are differences among them, about 20 countries are categorized as emerging economies.

Argentina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Chile, China, Colombia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Latvia, Lithuania, Malaysia, Mexico, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Romania, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, and Ukraine are among the EM nations.

Why Inflation is occurring in Emerging markets

One reason for higher Inflation in EM countries is that many of these countries are experiencing faster economic growth than advanced economies. Rapid growth can result in excess demand and a positive output gap, resulting in demand-pull Inflation. A side effect of this is cost-push inflation, which is brought on by the increase in raw material demand worldwide.

The global (goods) supply chain’s recovery from the covid shutdowns has been slower than expected. The Ukraine conflict has reduced supply in both the global oil and food supply chains. Another factor has been the rapid expansion of the US money supply over the last two years, which has been fueled by both large government stimulus programs and monetary easing by the Federal Reserve, both of which have aided recovery from COVID.

Financial planning and Inflation

Inflation assumptions are an essential part of developing a financial plan because inflation affects costs of living expenses, income streams such as Social Security, and expected returns on investments. Some planners use trailing inflation data when incorporating inflation assumptions into a financial plan, while others may use forecasts for future inflation rates.

Future inflation rate assumptions are based on historical data and the rational conclusion that, since it is impossible to predict Inflation, using a number based on reality (i.e., actual historical data) would likely be a better option and carry less risk. Using a number so far from a reasonable assumption would significantly reduce the value of the plan, and this is the “risk.”

Similar reasoning applies to investment return assumptions: erroneous return projections can seriously harm a financial plan. A large part of designing a financial plan is analyzing historical and current data to generate well-thought-out and reasonable estimates and decrease risk in the plan as much as possible.