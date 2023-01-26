How powerful are the Internet celebrity “Gatling” fireworks?Firefighting test: The range is nearly 40 meters, sparks splashed and burned the pork skin instantly

During the festive Spring Festival, setting off fireworks and firecrackers is a favorite entertainment activity for many people in order to increase the “new year flavor”. This year, the “Gatling” Internet celebrity fireworks are very popular, and many people even like to hold them.

According to media reports, the ex-factory price of Gatling is 20 yuan a piece, which has risen to 88 yuan in Liuyang, and some cities even sell for a “sky-high price” of 200 yuan a piece.

The “Gatling” fireworks originated in Dayao Town, Liuyang City, Hunan Province, and were born around 2016. In the early stage, “Gatling” fireworks were mainly exported, and they will become popular in the domestic market in 2021.

According to the Daily Business News report, Zhong Ziqi, president of the China Fireworks and Firecrackers Association, told reporters that after the optimization of the domestic epidemic prevention and control policy, many local governments have made adjustments to the “ban” policy on fireworks. This year, sales of fireworks and firecrackers across the country are booming. The sudden surge in demand made it difficult for the factory’s production capacity and shipments to catch up in a short time, which caused the “Gatling” fireworks to be in short supply.

Relevant persons from Liuyang Huayu Fireworks Production Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as Huayu Fireworks), a leading manufacturer of “Gatling” fireworks, revealed to reporters that the company will only complete 60% to 70% of the annual customer orders for “Gatling” fireworks in 2022. %, there is no time to take into account the orders in 2023. The reason is that the orders are too full and the epidemic factors affect the production progress.

It took less than a month for the market price of a single “Gatling” fireworks to soar from tens of yuan to more than 150 yuan. Due to its relatively high price, “Gatling” is also nicknamed “Fireworks Assassin”. Behind the rising market prices is the continuous rise in ex-factory prices.

According to industry insiders, when the “Gatling” fireworks are in short supply, the factory price of a single output of some manufacturers in Liuyang can rise to four times the daily price. “For example, the daily (factory) price in the first half of the year is 20-30 yuan, and it will rise to 80-90 yuan by the end of the year.”

One is hard to find and needs to be delivered

Some people “don’t die” to make their own

Although expensive, Gatling fireworks are still in short supply in some areas.

According to media reports, the sales office of a fireworks and firecrackers wholesaler in Changshu, Jiangsu Province also restricted the purchase of Gatling fireworks, and only the purchase amount of 1,000 yuan can buy Gatling. Some netizens said that when he went to buy on the first day of the new year, he went to the factory of the company first, but there were too many people, so he went to the sales department. After paying 800 yuan for fireworks, the store let him buy a blue fire Gatling.

Some netizens who can’t buy Gatling or think Gatling is too expensive have assembled a simple version of Gatling fireworks by themselves, that is, they tie together multiple ordinary hand-held bead-type lift-off fireworks and ignite them at the same time when they are set off. Shared self-made tutorials and self-made Gatling discharge effects on the Internet.picture

Regarding the situation of netizens making their own Gatling, industry insiders said that they are very opposed to consumers making their own fireworks, because the production of fireworks and firecrackers has qualification requirements, and standardized production can ensure safety. It is recommended to buy them in regular stores.

How powerful are the “Gatling” fireworks?Fire test

On January 25, the National Fire and Rescue Bureau released a video of the “Gatling” fireworks display experiment on its official Weibo.

In the video, the experimenters hold the “Gatling” fireworks. After they are lit, the spray range of the fireworks is close to 40 meters. When the fireworks splash on the combustible objects, the objects are instantly ignited, and the flames are obvious. The experimenters also found that during the hand-held discharge process, a large amount of fireworks residue will splash down, which may cause the risk of splashing into the eyes; in addition, after the fireworks are set off, the temperature of the ignition port is still above 240 degrees Celsius, and there is a risk of burns.

The experimenters pointed out that the fireworks are actually marked “no hand-holding”, and those who set off the fireworks should follow the instructions.

Previously, Nanning Fire Department used a piece of pork to simulate human skin and conducted a series of experiments.

After the firefighters lit a “Gatling” firework, they sprayed it on the pork, and then the skin of the pork was burned with numerous black spots. If these fireworks hit people, the consequences would be disastrous.

In addition, firefighters reminded that when purchasing fireworks, they must be purchased on platforms with sales permits. When setting off fireworks, be sure to choose an open outdoor area and keep away from combustible materials. Minors are strictly prohibited from setting off fireworks alone.