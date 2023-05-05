Home » How Robert Habeck wants to push down the price of industrial energy
Business

How Robert Habeck wants to push down the price of industrial energy

by admin
How Robert Habeck wants to push down the price of industrial energy

In the long term, the Ministry of Economic Affairs is also relying on a second mechanism: so-called Power Purchase Agreements, PPAs, for industry are to be promoted. PPAs are contracts that a power producer concludes directly with an industrial buyer. As a rule, they contain the promise that the producer will deliver the quantity X at a price Y, usually even from Plant Z, such as an offshore wind farm. Habeck now wants to secure such contracts with guarantees. It’s also a good idea, but it can’t be implemented in the short term.

Also read: “Our international customers buy more from the competition in Asia”

Basically, you can therefore safely forget everything that was in the three previous paragraphs for the time being. Because the crucial point of Habeck’s initiative is on page 4 of his working paper: In order to bridge the “intermediate phase” to 2030, namely with an “intact basic industry and new future-oriented companies”, a “bridging electricity price” of 6 cents for the kilowatt hour for one “Clearly defined group of recipients” needed, which, here it comes, had to be financed “from public funds”. According to EU statistics, the price in Germany recently averaged over 19 cents, in practice it should be somewhere between 8 and 15 cents for energy-intensive companies, but electricity can be had for less than 5 cents in the USA.

See also  Roof on the price of oil, from the G20 comes the Chinese no to the US

You may also like

The drought, the oil and the question of...

Gas, first load of LNG arrived in Piombino....

Julian Zietlow Onlyfans: After a drug crash, he...

Moby-Cin agreed, homologation confirmed on appeal

Genesis G70 in the 2023 test: price, features...

Italo buys Itabus to combine the train and...

Germany will lose over 5 million workers by...

Resolution 16 of 02/05/2023 – Return to the...

Terna, profit exceeds 200 million in the 1st...

30-year-old earns up to $20,000 a month with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy