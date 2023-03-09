The many packages of sanctions have not “ruined” Russia, the war has not ended, and the Putin regime is still in power. It is true that sanctions can paralyze the economy of the target countries and impoverish many citizens. But at the same time they can strengthen and stabilize their regimes. From a political and economic point of view, it is therefore naïve to assume that autocrats are afraid of sanctions. Rather, they can use them strategically to retain power in their own country.

Sanctions strengthen a regime through at least ten mechanisms:

First sanctions have the same effect as prescribed protectionism. As is well known, this weakens the economy as a whole, but there are also winners. Sanctions make imports and activities by foreign companies more difficult, which benefits domestic suppliers. These are often owned or controlled by members of the regime.

Secondly the sanctions give the regime a free pass to restrict imports and exports itself and to issue special permits to friends in a targeted manner.

Third the regime can ration scarce goods. Those who can manage and allocate what little they have have power and can force the collaboration of many citizens.

Fourth bring price differences between the domestic and the world market smuggling with high profits. The sanctions make it easier for the regime to control smuggling and siphon off the profits.

Fifth Foreign companies withdrawing from sanctioned countries sell their assets and holdings. Buyers are mostly circles loyal to the regime or even state actors.

Sixth sanctions often restrict personal exchange and the possibility of emigration to the West. As a result, the citizens are even more at the mercy of the regime.

seventh formerly free trade with the West is replaced by state-controlled trade with other countries, often with China in the case of Russia. This is interesting and lucrative for the governments of the countries involved.

eighth targeted “smart sanctions” often play into the hands of the regime, for example when financial transaction bans make the targeted oligarchs and supporters of the regime even more dependent on it.

Ninth Sanctions make it difficult for the opposition to take an active stand against the regime. It suffers particularly from rationing, international control of smuggling, and restricted financing and migration opportunities.

Tenth the impoverishment caused by the sanctions, while at the same time strengthening the regime, paralyzes the incentives of the citizens to rebel against the regime. They know that an autocratic regime is seldom succeeded by a democratic, citizen-oriented government. Instead, if the regime were toppled there would be an institutional vacuum with unforeseeable consequences, including civil war. Therefore, the citizens often come to terms with the regime.

Just because sanctions can strengthen a regime doesn’t mean they have to be unattractive to the West. In the longer term, they can reduce the military potential of the target country. However, they make it easier for the regime to misuse the army for its purposes. Nevertheless, in the specific case of Russia, the military conflict could sometimes remain limited to Ukraine thanks to Western sanctions. In addition, the West is also likely to prefer a stable regime to an institutional vacuum in Russia.

An alternative to sanctions would be to specifically weaken a regime. In the case of the Putin regime, there are several possible ways. By means of a kind of leniency program, suspected Russian regime supporters could be given the opportunity to break away from the regime, go abroad and thereby disclose important information about the regime’s actions. In general, the emigration of people who are particularly systemically important for the regime could be actively promoted. They should be given the opportunity to vote against the Kremlin with their feet and thus weaken the regime. Finally, military weakening without weapons would also be possible: if soldiers believe that they will be treated humanely in captivity, they are more willing to surrender. Therefore, Ukraine could be offered custody of captured Russian officers abroad for the duration of the conflict. Poorly motivated Russian officers may well take advantage of the offer of captivity in the West.

A notice: The comment appears as an editorial in issue 4 (2023) of the journal Knew.