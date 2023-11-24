How SAP rivals are pushing their customers towards the cloud

It is therefore hardly surprising that Microsoft designed and developed its Dynamics 365 business package as special cloud-oriented software. “An on-premise version can be implemented with a lot of effort, but Microsoft only offers it upon explicit request and rather reluctantly,” says PAC analyst Naujoks. The predecessor products NAV and AX for finance and human resources as well as CRM for customer management still exist as classic on-premise solutions. “But these are actually only sold to existing customers and are in extended maintenance, i.e. at the end of their life cycle,” says Naujoks.

Share this: Facebook

X

