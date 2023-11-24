Home » How SAP rivals are pushing their customers towards the cloud
Business

How SAP rivals are pushing their customers towards the cloud

by admin
How SAP rivals are pushing their customers towards the cloud

It is therefore hardly surprising that Microsoft designed and developed its Dynamics 365 business package as special cloud-oriented software. “An on-premise version can be implemented with a lot of effort, but Microsoft only offers it upon explicit request and rather reluctantly,” says PAC analyst Naujoks. The predecessor products NAV and AX for finance and human resources as well as CRM for customer management still exist as classic on-premise solutions. “But these are actually only sold to existing customers and are in extended maintenance, i.e. at the end of their life cycle,” says Naujoks.

See also  Microsoft plans to revamp Windows 11 work column!Beta unveils 3 new search designs

You may also like

Will spousal splitting be abolished in 2024?

Bitcoin Surges as Investors Laugh at Jamie Dimon’s...

Europeans, the Left candids Mimmo Lucano. Fratoianni snatches...

Exclusive interview｜Artificial intelligence promotes cross-industry development in the...

Energy costs: Enviria offers solar systems for companies

EU green light for the acquisition of Italo...

A woman was deceived by a friend who...

Stock market podcast: Apple Car – What failure...

Expanding Air Operations: New Routes to and from...

Forest near Tesla factory occupied by 80 activists

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy