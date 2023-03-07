Have you ever had the impression that bills could have been too high?

That is often difficult to say. If craftsmen come to repair a defect, for example because something broke, then the landlord has to pay. Maintenance can be separated from modernizations, which the tenant has to pay for, but in practice it is not so easy to separate them. It happens again and again that modernization measures are carried out when a repair is due. Defects that the landlord would actually have to remedy at his own expense are then packed into a modernization measure. It’s generally difficult to separate, and not just at Vonovia.

Suppose Vonovia arrives to replace the windows. Do tenants then have the right to see the receipts to check what the cost of each service was?

Yes, the tenant has the right. That’s important too. Only then can he see, for example, which costs have been allocated to the individual trades. There is no other way of checking whether, for example, the costs were too high due to unlawful agreements between craftsmen and employees on the landlord side and the tenant is now paying too much rent.