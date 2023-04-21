How startups want to clean up the universe

In the orbit of the earth, it is getting more and more crowded. Metal parts pose risks for space travel. Therefore they must be removed. Startups see this as a future market.

There are currently more than 35,000 missiles in space that are larger than ten centimetres. MARK GARLICK/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY / Getty Images

You need them for mobile phone reception, banking or navigation systems: in space, satellites are by no means just used for research. But many of the missiles are now inoperable and are orbiting the earth as space debris. With the help of startups, the European space agency Esa wants to ensure more order. Some companies hope for good business.

Together with the Swiss startup Clearspace, Esa wants to send a robot into orbit that will use its gripping arms to remove debris and defective satellites. Clearspace-1 is scheduled to launch in 2025 for the first clean-up operation. “The market is still in its infancy, but we have to promote it,” explains Holger Krag, head of ESA’s space security program. The agency is investing more than 100 million euros in the project. Private investors are also involved in the mission.

costs in the millions

There are currently more than 35,000 missiles in space that are larger than ten centimetres. 130 million parts are smaller than a centimeter. “As with any environmental problem, before you clean up, you have to prevent litter. Are we good at preventing? No,” emphasizes Krag. Therefore, a clean-up action is needed. It is planned that the waste will burn up when it enters the earth’s atmosphere. In the future, garbage should be prevented immediately, says the expert. “We demand that from 2030 the object must disappear at the end of every mission.”

“Of course we need several providers. This creates a competitive landscape,” explains Krag. The project is still relatively expensive. “Of course, space travel is expensive. A clearing mission is also very expensive, especially the first one,” reports the expert. In this area, as in car production, the focus is on the development of routine. “But the costs will definitely remain in the millions.”

Manuel Metz from the German Aerospace Center also sees a future business model in clean-up missions. “The idea is very clear: there should be a perspective to implement commercial services and applications with it.”

Octopus-like robots that fish garbage out of orbit alone are not enough, explains Metz. Rather, there must be an interaction of different technologies. “I have the impression that the industry sees a market perspective there. There are different approaches that are being tested in several countries.” In some cases, satellites are already being fitted with specific handles to make it easier to remove the missiles later. Observation technologies are also important in order to locate the objects precisely.

Data collection is not cheap

The Hessian startup Vyoma, for example, is pursuing such a monitoring strategy. The company wants to use its own satellites to collect real-time data that can locate space debris. There are many satellites in earth orbit that have to make evasive maneuvers because some of the data is up to 48 hours old, reports co-founder Stefan Frey. Real-time data would improve predictions of possible collisions with space debris and enable active removal. For example, the data provides information on whether and how fast an object is rotating.

However, data collection does not come cheap. “For ground-based sensors, the price ranges from $2,500 to $90,000 per month for constant monitoring of one object,” reports Frey. The startup does not want to limit itself to one object, but rather monitor several. “We have a scaling effect,” says the entrepreneur. The monitoring of an object should therefore cost a few hundred euros a month, so that some of them can also be taken into account.

The first of the two Vyoma satellites is scheduled for launch in 2024. Commercial and institutional customers already exist. “That will initially be enough to build a catalog of objects that are larger than 20 centimeters,” says Frey. Ten more surveillance satellites are to follow. After a mission, the satellites are to be put into a certain orbit in order to come down and burn up in the Earth’s atmosphere. “We don’t want to fill everything up ourselves.”

This article was first published on January 10, 2023.