Some mistakes are made twice. Germany has just had to completely redesign its entire energy supply at enormous cost because business and politics have clung to a naïve belief in Russia’s ability to form a partnership for years. From China. Compared to the economic ties with this country, the energy dependency on Russia was downright neglected – a look at the balance sheets of the largest German industrial groups is sufficient.

And it cannot be ruled out that China will end up bursting into the international structure as unscrupulously as Russia did a year ago with its attack on Ukraine. The result should actually be sanctions similar to those against Russia today – only: Can Germany afford them? While the USA is currently trying to unbundle its economy from the Chinese, efforts of this kind are rather cautious in Europe and Germany. Because Germany doesn’t want to – or can’t? This film explores this question.

Now the answer to the question asked in the title is not quite as black and white as the sound might imply. But the urgency is clear: if large parts of German industry do not change their business model, Germany will finally become economically dependent on a country whose goals in international politics are at least nebulous.