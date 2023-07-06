How technology is changing the job market

“The changes in the world of work connected to technological innovation are varied, above all from the point of view of the set of requests that come from supply and demand. These are variations that do not only concern the type of professional figures required, which are increasingly specialized and for which specific technological knowledge becomes fundamental, but also as regards the request from the workers themselves who not only analyze the classic aspects such as position and salary, but a series of different conditions closely connected to the type of work, to how this is carried out” .

In an interview with Italpress, Piero Pirotto, training designer manager of e-Work, the employment agency that supports candidates in their job search and companies in their search for the ideal candidate, spoke of the many changes that the dynamics of research and job offer are facing on the front of technological innovation. “And so – he underlines – it is requested for example if it is possible to do agile work with a view to quality of life, or they also become demanding in understanding the qualitative level of the position offered, so the workers ask what is the type of technological innovation with which they will have to operate, judging the level of technology of companies as a variable to evaluate the job offer”.

The search for candidates

“SMEs come with a more difficult cultural approach in dealing with all innovations. The conditions are changing, the thrust on technological innovation is very strong – he explained – For this reason, on our part, there has been the establishment of a sector specialized in e-Work, in which colleagues deal with the selection of personnel and the promotion of professional figures at companies from a technological point of view and they are explaining to us that elements of innovation are induced within SMEs even in sectors that are not particularly advanced from this point of view – added Pirotto – For example, the digitization processes now require specific professional figures and ready to operate even in companies where the technological content is not of the highest level”.

Among the latest e-Work projects, the one linked to the e-WorKafè, a chain of real “work cafés”, where in the informal environment of a café, customers can find job offers and present their resumes in one high-tech scenario: “The e-WorKafè is an idea of ​​approach to job search and at the meeting of innovative supply and demand from the point of view of the process – he said – They are real cafés open to the public, there are also coworking spaces, but from the street they are not seen in a different way than normal cafés. Inside, however, there are technological tools, touch screens for example, in which job offers are presented that e-Work makes available to its users. It is a way to approach the topic in an informal way, there are also spaces for candidates-companies to meet – he concluded – In these spaces, customers can present their curriculum vitae live, or do it via our app”. (ITALPRESS)

