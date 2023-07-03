How the generational change can succeed in medium-sized companies

86 percent of the 550,000 companies founded in 2022 were start-ups, as the KfW Start-up Monitor 2023 shows. Establishing a new company means that these companies did not exist before, legally and organizationally. Takeovers of existing companies accounted for only a small proportion of all business start-ups last year. This is not good news for medium-sized companies plagued by succession worries. But the KfW analysis paints a distorted picture of reality, says Felix Engelhardt, CEO and founder of Zumera, a mergers and acquisitions (M&A) consultancy.

According to KfW successor monitoring, around 190,000 owners of medium-sized companies plan to hand over their business to a successor by the end of the year. This corresponds to five percent of all small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Germany. Engelhardt is not surprised: “For almost 50 percent of the companies we support, the reason for the sale is the previously unsuccessful search for a successor.” Company. “This form of transaction is an effective solution to succession problems, but it is not taken into account in KfW’s analysis,” Engelhardt notes.

The obvious transactions include selling to industry strategists, i.e. to other companies from the same sector, or to financial investors who specialize in smaller companies. Another approach are so-called management buy-ins (MBIs): This is a form of company purchase by external management, such as former managing directors and entrepreneurs who have the necessary capital.

Takeover from “inside” increasingly popular

While the transactions described above represent classic takeovers from outside, an internal succession can also be a sensible option – for example in the form of a management buy-out (MBO). Here the previously second management level of the company takes over the management. For Engelhardt, an MBO has several advantages: “The new company management already knows the company and can continue to run it on the basis of its existing expertise.” The whereabouts of the previous management team also increase the attractiveness of the company: “Especially in medium-sized companies, personal contacts with customers are important a decisive role for business relationships, which can be strengthened in this way,” adds Engelhardt. Another possibility for an “in-house” continuation is the takeover by the own employees.

Obstacles to a successful takeover

One of the challenges in corporate succession is the currently high interest rates. They make borrowing more difficult or more expensive. Some founders in Germany run several companies at the same time and then use the sale of one of their companies to raise capital. However, former managing directors and employees who are aiming for a takeover do not have this opportunity and are dependent on investors. This makes internal transfer more difficult and can mean that the medium-sized company has to give its business to someone else.

Another problem is that many entrepreneurs try to solve succession problems on their own without seeking professional advice. “In other countries, however, the use of such advice is widespread and recognized as a valuable part of the process,” summarizes Engelhardt.

