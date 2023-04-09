Can a bottle of sparkling water help save the climate? In any case, a law of nature that can be observed in one of these could possibly do so. If you open the screw cap, the water starts to bubble. Because it contains a lot more carbon dioxide (CO2) in the form of added carbonic acid than it naturally absorbs. When the bottle is opened, air and water come into contact, and part of the carbon dioxide is now absorbed by the air. The law of nature behind it, discovered by British researcher William Henry in 1801, also works in reverse. If there is too much CO2 in the air, the water absorbs the excess amount. The oceans have already absorbed a quarter of the CO2 emissions caused by humans and mitigated climate change.