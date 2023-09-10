How the “Safe Roads” operation weakens the Armed Forces

In recent days the executive led by Giorgia Meloni has established that the contingent of the Italian Army used in the Safe Roads operation will return to monitor the cities of Pisa, Ferrara and Monza. The government’s choice is in full continuity with what has been done by almost all Italian executives since 2008, the year in which the contingent was deployed on national territory for the first time. Since that year, Strade Sicure has been constantly extended and presented by the political and sometimes even military leaders as a success. However, a more detailed examination of the operation and its results reveals a very different picture from the optimistic one represented in recent years.

The initial objectives of the operation

To evaluate the results it is necessary to start from the objectives of the operation, therefore from its genesis. Strade Sicure was launched in July 2008, two months after the political elections won by the centre-right, at a time characterized by a widespread sense of insecurity, primarily oriented towards crime and immigration. Although crime data demonstrated that this fear was unfounded – from 2006 to 2008, the number of crimes reported by the police to the judicial authorities had decreased by 2.2% – the theme of insecurity had been exploited by the centre-right coalition to criticize the previous executive. In keeping the promises made during the election campaign, however, the Berlusconi government had to deal with a limited public budget. In 2008, Italy began to suffer the first effects of the financial crisis. The executive also had to take into account the “turnover freeze”, the reform that had just come into force which imposed strong limits on hiring in the public administration, including the police and carabinieri (-8,722 units between 2008 and 2012).

In this context, the use of the Army appeared rather convenient. It made it possible to increase the sense of perception of security without increasing police personnel. That this was the real objective of the operation was confirmed by a report by the Court of Auditors published in 2013. The Court concluded its analysis by validating the effectiveness of the operation, but in justifying its assessment it did not refer to the effects on safety – “it is not possible to verify and evaluate the positive impact of the operating results of the personnel employed” – but only for the effects on public finances, declaring that the operation had allowed the recovery of 1,568 police units, and that “from the point of view of cost-effectiveness […] it can be observed that the recovery of 1,568 units of the police force it saved around 63 million euros”.

From this picture the idea emerges strongly that the main objective of Strade Sicure responded to essentially political aims from the beginning, and that the Armed Forces were not used because they had skills that were necessary at that time, but because they allowed a saving money.

The negative effects on the Armed Forces

Although the operation may be convenient, successive political leaders have ignored it over time the armed forces they are a structured and organized profession to carry out specific activities and not an organization like that multi-tasking to carry out internal police tasks so distant from their key tasks for 15 years. For this reason, every activity that distances itself from the specific skills of the Armed Forces brings with it risks, especially if prolonged well beyond a few months of emergency due to natural disasters or other events limited in time. In particular, those generated by the Army’s participation in internal police operations can be analyzed on two different levels, organizational and individual.

At an organizational level, the use of the military for police duties reduces the training level of units. On the one hand, it does not allow the military to put their specific skills into practice. A tank driver certainly does not learn to maneuver his tank by guarding the Colosseum, nor does a sapper refine his explosives handling skills by patrolling the center of Modena. On the other hand, these operations take time and resources away from training.

In 2019, the then Army Chief of Staff Salvatore Farina explained how the real number of soldiers dedicated to the operation is much greater than that presented, because recoveries and preparation must be taken into account. In that year, for example, compared to a number of units deployed equal to 7,000 men, “the overall number of forces oriented or dedicated to the operation” was equal to “approximately 22,000 units”. A very high number, given the size of the operational component of the Army – around 45,000 units – which made it “difficult to complete the training cycles”. As stated again in 2019 in Parliament by General Ceravolo, President of the COCER (Central Representative Council) Army, during the hearing of the Defense Commission, “this use, so prolonged over time, is unfortunately distorting the military role of the units used in the operation, who have less and less time to train to carry out institutional tasks”.

The operation also has an impact on an individual level. It is often stated that the military is professional. True, and this means that the men and women in uniform are not “jack of all trades”, but members of an organization that possesses an exclusive skill whose learning requires a long period of training. For this reason, their use in tasks that distance themselves from what they enlisted and prepared for can only be perceived as a debasement of one’s professional skills. In 2019, the parliamentary investigation conducted by the Defense Commission revealed that the operation arouses a lot of discontent among the ranks. As stated again by Ceravolo, “the current use of the military in the Strade Sicure operation… debases the professionalism of the military, often relegating soldiers to the role of vigilantes”.

Despite Safe Streets reduces the level of training of the units and debases the professionalism of the military, it continued to be extended even in a historical phase characterized by the return of inter-state war in Europe. The risk is that in the medium/long term the Army’s ability to carry out the first of its institutional tasks, the defense of the state, will be compromised. Then we will realize the problems created by Strade Sicure, but it will be late.

Cover photo ANSA/ITALIAN ARMY

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

