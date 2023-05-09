Home » How the states blackmail the federal government
Business

How the states blackmail the federal government

by admin
How the states blackmail the federal government

The Federal Court of Auditors underpins the unfortunate development with numbers. Between 2011 and 2023, the federal government’s share of total tax revenue fell from 43.3 to 39.3 percent. As a result, the federal government was missing around 202 billion euros in the financial planning period from 2022 to 2026. According to the Court of Auditors, the federal government directly finances tasks “that essentially lie with the federal states and local authorities”. Specifically for schools and universities, accommodation and heating costs, urban development funding, digital infrastructure, municipal investments… Co-financing is currently being added to the 49-euro ticket. “The federal government has reached its breaking point,” writes the Federal Audit Office. “The countries must now show solidarity with him.”

See also  Germany prepares to issue federal bonds for around 539 billion euros in 2023

You may also like

Eurovision 2023 at the start (but the Måneskin...

CS rescue by UBS – After the fire...

Iveco and Nikola, the paths separate: the Turin...

Monster Beverage Better than Apple

The first quarterly report is released, and 113...

Iveco takes over the activities of Nikola in...

Bank of America: The 16 best healthcare stocks

The Stock Exchange does not rest over the...

There’s still a lot of work to do

Presidentialism, Pd-5S against the people. They prefer palace...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy