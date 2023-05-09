How the states blackmail the federal government

The Federal Court of Auditors underpins the unfortunate development with numbers. Between 2011 and 2023, the federal government’s share of total tax revenue fell from 43.3 to 39.3 percent. As a result, the federal government was missing around 202 billion euros in the financial planning period from 2022 to 2026. According to the Court of Auditors, the federal government directly finances tasks “that essentially lie with the federal states and local authorities”. Specifically for schools and universities, accommodation and heating costs, urban development funding, digital infrastructure, municipal investments… Co-financing is currently being added to the 49-euro ticket. “The federal government has reached its breaking point,” writes the Federal Audit Office. “The countries must now show solidarity with him.”