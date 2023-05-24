Home » How the “woke” strategy becomes a risk for Disney
How the "woke" strategy becomes a risk for Disney

Dhe group of Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck wants to grow – and open up to new target groups. What this looks like can already be seen in the latest Disney productions in which characters are black, homosexual or transsexual. But for Disney, this is also becoming an economic risk. Because for many, change is going too far.

The realignment also seems to split the workforce. In an open letter, employees of the company recently spoke anonymously. “The Walt Disney Company has become an increasingly uncomfortable place to work for those of us whose political and religious views are not explicitly progressive,” they write.

