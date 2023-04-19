How to best benefit

bargain

Above-average number of multipack purchases: Where you benefit most from volume discounts The larger the purchase quantity, the less you pay per item: this principle is very successful at the online retailer Galaxus.

Large pack promotions are popular in supermarkets and online. (archive image/KEYSTONE) Martin Ruetschi / Keystone

It beckons on insect traps, instant coffee and intimate shaving creams: the volume discount. The larger the quantity, the lower the price. This principle of staggered prices is extremely popular with customers in Switzerland, reports the online mail order company Digitec Galaxus. Around forty percent of sales in March were made with volume discounts. The high proportion is surprising, given that only six percent of Galaxus products are offered with volume discounts.

The proportion of products from the supermarket segment is even higher: Here, in nine out of ten cases, bulk discounts are used. However, the proportion of products with tiered prices is higher in this segment. There are discounts for every third product if several pieces are ordered at once. On average, customers would save 35 percent of the base price for products with bulk prices, writes Galaxus.

If you order four packs of this instant coffee, you save a third of the unit price. Screenshot

Critics complain that volume discounts encourage consumers to buy hamsters. And there is a risk of a higher throw-away rate, especially when it comes to food. It is therefore worthwhile to calculate well before buying whether you really need the multipacks within a reasonable period of time.

Galaxus also points out that purchasing in larger quantities makes sense, especially for long-lasting consumer goods. In addition, a maximum volume discount is defined for each product.

Compensate for high logistics costs

In addition to the supermarket sector, graduated prices are also popular for toys and beauty and health products, such as creams, shampoo or razor blades. They only have a minimal share in the “Fashion and Sport”, “Computing” and “Garden and Car” segments. With high-priced products, the volume discount is less available and less worthwhile than with rather cheap products.

Why? The reason lies in the logistics. Because with cheaper products, the costs for storage, packaging and shipping are much more important. Selling and shipping a pack of potting soil that costs a few francs causes the same logistical effort as a laptop that is sold for hundreds of francs.

According to Galaxus, large orders therefore allow more attractive prices for inexpensive products. Thanks to the graduated prices, the competitiveness in this segment could be «improved enormously». The online retailer introduced graduated prices in 2020 and has steadily expanded the range ever since.