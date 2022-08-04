Home Business How to calculate the 2022 housing provident fund withdrawal amount? What are the calculation methods of the latest housing provident fund withdrawal amount in 2022?
How to calculate the 2022 housing provident fund withdrawal amount? What are the calculation methods of the latest housing provident fund withdrawal amount in 2022?

How to calculate the 2022 provident fund withdrawal amount? What are the calculation methods of the latest housing provident fund withdrawal amount in 2022? It is understood that 1. Loan down payment withdrawal: the withdrawal amount ends the personal account balance of the month when the house purchase contract is signed. If the personal account balance exceeds the down payment amount, press Extraction of actual expenditures.

Calculation of housing provident fund withdrawal amount:

1. Withdrawal of loan down payment: the amount to be withdrawn is the personal account balance of the month in which the house purchase contract is signed. If the personal account balance exceeds the amount of the down payment, it shall be withdrawn according to the actual expenditure.

2. Withdrawal during loan repayment: The withdrawal amount is the personal account balance as of the latest repayment month, and shall not exceed the principal and interest repayment amount from the last withdrawal month to the latest repayment month, and the excess amount is withdrawn according to the actual principal and interest repayment amount .

3. Loan repayment and withdrawal: The withdrawal amount is the personal account balance of the month in which the loan is paid off. If the personal account balance exceeds the repayment amount, the withdrawal shall be made according to the actual expenditure.

4. If an employee applies for the housing subsidy withdrawal business, it shall be implemented by reference, and the withdrawal amount shall be calculated in combination with the housing provident fund. If the working experience is less than 20 years, when withdrawing the one-time housing subsidy, the unit should verify the withdrawal amount according to the loan agreement.

5. If the balance of the employee’s own account is less than the above-mentioned withdrawal limit, his or her spouse, parents and children can apply for withdrawal of their own housing provident fund and housing allowance within the limit according to regulations. The total amount withdrawn by employees and their spouses, parents and children shall not exceed the above limit.

