In our daily routine, we often incur seemingly small and innocuous expenses, known as “bills ant”. These outlays may have a detrimental effect on our finance, undermining our ability to save and even leading us to indebtedness.

The National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (driving) warns about the importance of identifying and checking these bills to maintain stable financial health, as ant expenses can manifest in different aspects of our lives, including digital services, such as entertainment applications.

To help consumers minimize these outlays, the Condusef offers some basic recommendations that will help you not only combat this expense but also see this change in habits reflected in your pocket and finally consider starting an investment since not all of them start by placing capital on a platform, there are also those that start with the application of new financial strategies.

Include ant expenses if they are already part of your daily routine. Pay special attention to interest generated by delays or breaches in the payment of tuition and the commissions associated with the cards.

Optimize your subscriptions

Avoid paying duplicate subscriptions and assess the real utility of each of them. Delete the necessary applications from your cell phone.

Reduce the use of private transport apps

Use them only in emergencies and, whenever possible, choose to walk or use public transport.

Make an evaluation of your expenses

Try bringing your own drinks and food from home, which will allow you to realize how much you save by avoiding impulse purchases.

Investigate the conditions of the services of streaming and consider cheaper options such as family plans, which allow you to share the costs with other family members.

What is the Kakebo method?

The Condusef also recommended using the method Kakebo to eradicate ant expenses, being a valuable tool within financial education, which seeks to help people manage their resources more efficiently, increase their income, and protect their assets.

The concept “Bills Ant” is closely related to this method, as it emphasizes control and awareness of unplanned expenses that can pose a threat to the financial stability.

Inside the methodology Kakebo, four key points are highlighted to carry out an effective record of personal finances: Income, Fixed expenses, Savings, and Amount you can spend. The implementation of the Kakebo method allows better resource management, avoids unnecessary bills, and facilitates the fulfillment of long-term financial goals such as savings and investment. Platforms like CetesDirecto have been suggested by Heraldo Binario for starting a saving and investment journey.

