Having professional equipment does not always equal masterful photography. Of course, basic skills are very important. For example, if you are interested in what a camera EV is, you can read the article on Skylum’s blog. That way you will enrich your theoretical skills. But what else do you need to go forward and develop as a photographer? To keep creating while facing artistic block? To make your photos stand out from the billions shot per year? To eventually find your niche and attract clients? That’s right, creativity. For those who need to shake things up, get inspiration back and look at the work from a new angle, here are tips on how to develop a creative mindset.

Forget the rules

Forget about what is genre, about the rules of composition, color theory, and the like. Imagine that there are no “buts,” “can’t,” and “what ifs.” Imagine that anything is possible. And there are no ideas or topics that are not considered or discussed. Dare to go beyond, beyond boundaries, at least mentally.

Set boundaries and limits

This may seem like a contradiction to the first point. But in fact, the more boundaries, the more room for creativity. Constraints force us to look at a situation in a new way and invent new methods to achieve the desired result.

Make up your own limits. For example, for a whole month using only one lens. Or shoot only black and white photos. Or work only with vertical orientation.

This method is especially useful if it immediately provokes internal protest and resistance. Don’t give in to this feeling and be persistent: it will really help to develop creative thinking.

Trust yourself

If your inner voice tells you to take the picture, take it. This advice is often heard from street photographers, where the “decisive moment” is the key element. But the same goes for any genre or form of photography. If you feel you have to shoot, just do it. Even if you have to pull your camera out of the bottom of your bag. Even if it feels like you can’t shoot. Even if you tell yourself you can take that photo later.

“Later” usually doesn’t come. Photos are captured moments; moments that will never be repeated. It won’t be the same scene, the same light, the same mood. Take it.

Visit new places

One of the main secrets of creativity is variety. As you walk, take new routes and go to new places. Travel to new cities and countries. Meet new people. Maybe you’ll find a colleague with whom you can exchange experiences. The newness gives you an impulse for creativity.

Be inquisitive

Learning something new ignites a creative spark and enhances the imagination. Why are children so imaginative? Because they are curious and open to new things.

Ask questions, explore and try something unfamiliar, expand the sphere of your interests, and look for what your soul will reach for. Because the fuel for creativity is passion.

Set yourself unconventional tasks

Challenge yourself and try unusual exercises. For example:

Take 10 different pictures of the same scene.

Choose a place and take 24 shots that are completely different from each other. Don’t move from the spot.

Imagine you only have 30 (20, 10) frames a day. Try to make them so that you like each one.

Such challenges, constraints, and conditions can prompt surprisingly creative solutions.

Be inspired by others

There’s nothing wrong with learning something and taking inspiration from the masters. Go to exhibitions of modern artists and look for interesting ideas. Learn more about the gurus of the photography world, find an artist whose works appeal to you, and try to take pictures in the same manner. Initially copying, you will bring something of your own, which over time will help you develop your own unique style of work.

Start a personal project

A personal project is not just for documentary photographers or photojournalists. And it’s not only for beginners who are just trying their hand at taking pictures. The process of working on a personal project will benefit any photographer, regardless of genre or experience. It’s a great opportunity to do something that ignites a passion in your soul and to learn something new.

Don’t be afraid

Fear of criticism, fear of failure, and even fear of success are all things that not only keep a creative person from showing his or her work to the world, but also limit us as creative artists. Actually, fear is a good thing; it’s an indicator that work really matters to you. Are we going to worry about something that doesn’t touch us? That means that photography is exactly what’s worth doing. You don’t want to waste your life doing something you’re indifferent to, do you?

Final Thoughts

Becoming a creative photographer is not easy. It takes a lot of effort and time. However, the process of developing and learning something new is very exciting. But of course, you should not forget about the basics, without which you can’t become a professional photographer. Read Skylum’s blog to find out what camera EV is and use this knowledge for your next photo shoot. Let it be creative and inspiring!