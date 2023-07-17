How to Find an Independent Financial Advisor? Choice Guide

Independent Financial Advisor and Co-Founder of Affari Miei

July 14, 2023

You’re struggling with managing your money, you want to start investing, but you want to entrust yourself to a professional, since you don’t yet have the adequate knowledge and skills and you don’t feel like doing it on your own.

In this article we will try to understand how to find a financial advisoro that can provide you with a valid professional service and above all that does not leave you alone in managing yours wallet.

We all know that when it comes to choosing a professional to carry out a certain job or task, the choice is never easy. Think, for example, of when you have to change doctors, it’s quite complicated, isn’t it?

It is certainly not like when you buy an asset of which you know enough about the main characteristics and make an assessment based on different reasons that lead you to buy one product rather than another; in this case you are also able to evaluate its price.

In the case of the professional, on the other hand, you have to get information, understand the person in front of you, try to evaluate his way of doing and his skills… without forgetting that, as in all situations, the emotional component has a considerable weight.

In fact, how many times have you chosen a lawyer or an architect because you liked his way of doing things or because you found him kind and helpful?

Choosing a financial advisor is more or less the same thing: you have to entrust him with your money and your assets, so there must be a solid relationship of trust at the base, as well as obviously adequate skills to carry out the task.

Let’s start our analysis and try to understand how to make the best choice.

Who is the independent financial advisor

Let’s start by specifying that there are different types of consultancy, in this article we make a general picture which can be useful for you to be aware of the differences.

The independent financial advisor (in English it is called financial advisor) is a professional who possesses skills and is expert in finance and related legal and tax aspects.

The profession is practiced individually or in corporate form: we as Affari Miei, for example, are one independent financial advisory firm.

The consultant has particular expertise in the field of investment services and capital management operations; he can work for individuals, companies or institutions.

This professional must be ready to guide us in asset management and in understanding the financial markets and their ever-changing dynamics in the context of the economic-financial scenario.

As a professional figure he was born in Italy around the eighties: he is the investment specialist who takes care of your assets and savings.

There is also another type of financial advisor who can work for one consulting company (by law it must be sole agent) and which therefore usually relies on a bank.

The independent financial advisor, as you can understand from the name, is instead independent of various banks and institutions. He is regularly registered in the OCF professional register and is therefore authorized to carry out consultancy activities regarding investment matters.

However, unlike the employee financial advisor, he cannot come into direct contact with the savings to be managed: for this reason he leaves the customer with the task of giving instructions to authorized entities, which can be, for example, banks.

This professional tries to please investment objectives that are set by customers (for example by respecting their risk profile) and has the task of choosing, following those objectives, the numerous financial instruments available on the market and is able to diversify them by type or product.

How to choose the right consultant for you

Before you start looking for the professional who can do it for you, try to understand what you are looking for.

Let me explain: you need to clarify what you are looking for and understand what you want to get from your investment, in short: you need to focus on your goals and your actual possibilities.

You could start by deciding if you want a person to whom you can delegate almost everything, or if you prefer to have a consultant who explains to you in detail the operations to be carried out and who therefore makes you understand the underlying reasons that lead to one rather than another operation .

Before scheduling the meeting, check that he has the necessary certifications, therefore that he is enabled and that he is enrolled in the registeror that he owns certifications issued by competent bodies.

The second step could be to get more information: we are in the internet age, so it shouldn’t be difficult to find information about the professional and his career.

In this way you could evaluate whether you prefer a person with years of experience, or a novice professional who is now entering the markets and who could have a different, younger overview.

Search the LinkedIn profile and check if there is any feedback or good reviews written by its customers.

See if he publishes articles of a financial nature or if he has a personal blog: in this way you could already get an idea of ​​how he sees the market, what topics he is more expert in, if he prefers to risk more, or if he is more conservative in his investments .

The blog you are reading, for example, is managed by Affari Miei – Financial Consulting Company, here you can find my BIO and some history staff of the undersigned, here you can find the BIO of my partner Davide Marciano and here you can find a presentation of the company.

In addition to getting information, it is also important to try to understand if there can be a relationship on a personal level with whoever will follow you: Who for example, you will find our video content in which you can see the dissemination activity of the Studies and Research Center of Affari Miei.

In general, to cultivate a successful relationship, in fact, empathy is the basis of everything: if from the first approach you notice that the consultant has a natural spirit of collaboration, he inspires you with confidence and above all you notice that he is able to understand your needs , to investigate your situation, and to understand what he can do to help you, then we are already on the right track.

Evaluate that he is an available person, and perhaps find out how many customers he follows: you will be able to get an idea of ​​the service he will offer you. Again to give you an example, we follow thousands of customers remotely with ours training programs while we focus on a smaller number of services with a higher consultative value since we aim to offer maximum attention to our customers.

How to identify the consultant who is not right for you

As in all professions we also have a downside.

You have to be careful and try to identify the behavior of consultants that make you suspicious or you don’t like, to understand which consultant is not right for you.

Be very careful of those who, instead of advising and following you, increasingly offer you to move your portfolio trying to seize opportunities: in this case the consultant is thinking more about his fee than about your investment.

Also be careful of those who rush your investments, trying to encourage you to seize investment opportunities that are limited in time (as if you were referring to flash offers in shops): this should never happen.

The markets are risky, and a good advisor should have patience and tranquility in advising his client, not promising easy money and too high returns, as this is a very easy road with good prospects, but it is never truthful.

Another important aspect is to understand the experience of the consultant: investing in the markets is not only a problem of academic knowledge but also requires some life experience.

In recent years many people have embarked on this career but have never personally invested with their assets and may not understand your point of view, especially if you have important figures that not everyone has available. Not being understood, when we are in the financial sphere, can be dangerous.

Conclusions

The profession of independent financial advisor is recent, in fact it is only since 2018 that there is a register regulated by law for these professionals.

He perceives the fee only from its customers and receives no incentives or commissions from third parties. Furthermore, it does not sell anything and does not distribute any financial product, since it is autonomous and therefore takes care of supporting the customer and supporting him in his decisions, without having to think about the commissions he will take from one bank or another.

The sector in Italy is evolving and, if you are at the beginning of your research, you may not be clear exactly what you are looking for.

For this reason, I highly recommend ours general guide to counseling where we make a general picture of the situation. Trust me, after reading it you will have everything much clearer.

Happy reading.

