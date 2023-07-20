How to find new ideas in everyday office life

Of course, you can’t train the art of inspiration with a checklist: First, switch your smartphone to flight mode. Second, take a deep breath. It must not come across as esoteric or glorified: not every idea is followed by a Eureka, the muse does not have to kiss the team for every project, and every new idea does not require a break or even a monastery.

A good idea is like a summer hit: you know the ingredients – a melody to sing along to, catchy, good rhythm, good mood. But that doesn’t guarantee a hit, not everyone succeeds with “Sunshine Reggae”, “In The Summertime” or “Sweat (A La La La La Long)”.

