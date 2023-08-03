How to Find Your Social Security Number Online: A Step-by-Step Guide

Title: Easy Steps to Find Your Social Security Number Online

Subtitle: A Guide to Accessing Your Social Security Number from Your Mobile and Computer

In this guide, we will explore the steps required to find your Social Security number using your mobile and computer. We will discuss a secure and official State application called “My Citizen Folder” that enables users to access important information and complete official procedures easily.

By the end of this article, you will learn two different methods to retrieve your social security number directly from your mobile or PC.

Know the Social Security Number from your Computer

The My Citizen Folder platform is available both as a mobile application and on computers, through web access. This platform allows you to access relevant information about your relationship with institutions, including your Social Security number.

To clarify the importance of this data, the Social Security number is a unique identifier assigned to each citizen in certain countries, such as Spain. It is crucial for administering Social Security-related benefits and services, including retirement, unemployment benefits, healthcare, and disability.

By using this number, information management becomes more efficient, ensuring accurate assignment of benefits and contributions to each worker, guaranteeing their access to social welfare programs. Essentially, it functions as a unique identification number specifically for Social Security purposes. The Social Security number is assigned to individuals when they start working.

To retrieve your Social Security number using a computer, follow these steps:

1. Open the My Citizen Folder website.

2. Log in using a digital certificate or the Cl@ve system.

3. Scroll down to the bottom of the page and select the category “Work and benefits.”

4. Click on “Laboral life.”

5. At the top of the page, you will find your Social Security number.

Know the Social Security Number from your Mobile

For mobile users, the most convenient way to access all the services of My Citizen Folder is by downloading the official app on your device. Here are the steps:

1. Download and install the My Citizen Folder application for your Android or iOS device.

2. Launch the app and select the “To access” option. If it’s your first time using the service, you can choose to register through the “Registrarme” option.

3. Use available identification methods such as a digital certificate or the Cl@ve system. If you are already registered with the Cl@ve system, it is the recommended method for easy access.

4. Once inside the application, click on the “My folder” button in the bottom navigation bar.

5. Open the “Work and benefits” section.

6. Find your Social Security number at the top of the screen. Click on the adjacent icon to copy it to your clipboard.

Please note that the steps provided apply to both iOS and Android devices, as there are no significant differences in functionality between the two versions.

Other Methods to Find Your Social Security Number

If you prefer alternative methods to retrieve your social security number without using electronic certificates or mobile applications, consider the following options:

1. Phone hotline: You can call the toll-free number, 91 541 02 91, to obtain your Social Security number through a dedicated telephone service for affiliates.

2. Social Security office: Visit a nearby Social Security office in person, equipped with your ID, to request your Social Security number. Make an appointment if necessary.

3. Employment contract: If you are currently employed, you can refer to your employment contract, as it should contain your Social Security number.

Although we have explained the most convenient methods to obtain your social security number, these alternative methods are equally effective.

