How to get to Poland, Denmark, the Netherlands and Switzerland

Ticket routes to neighboring countries – Shin-esian – the 49-euro ticket as the new Silk Road

Sat 07/29/23 | 08:15 am | By Stefan Ruwoldt

Since May at the latest, everyone has been able to travel hundreds of kilometers a day for 49 euros – even abroad. The magic word is “limit tariff point”. Stefan Ruwoldt has four suggestions for mini Interrails to neighboring countries.

Germany’s rails will glow – and maybe even pay back with punctuality at some point. After all, millions (estimated) are currently switching from individual vehicles to the collective railway solution.

They do it for the sake of the environment – but not only. The following is worth real money: The 49-euro ticket ensures that everyone can discount their long-distance travel on the spot. Even better: his long-distance international travel. We help.

Payment – one Interrail fare for everyone

The trick is a word that until now only railway dispatchers, train spotters and TT-Bahn friends knew: GRENZTARIFPUNKT.

Border tariff points – these are bus stops or train stations [bahnreise-wiki.de] outside Germany, which are a few kilometers beyond the German borders and up to which the Deutsche Bahn transport tariff applies. These border tariff points make the 49-euro ticket a mini Interrail for young and old in Germany.

Cross-border fare points enable German ticket holders to travel safely and with a valid ticket across the borders for Deutsche Bahn connections and their regional partners and regional train operators, right up to these points. Only after these stations do the tariffs of the state and private railways of the neighbors apply.

Geography – school trips and special knowledge included

The 49-euro ticket opens borders. The editors of the magazine Chip has built an app for this [chip.de], which uses the route information to list the destinations abroad and presents the exact routes with train lines. It should be noted that for some border journeys, bus lines are also possible on which the 49-euro ticket is valid:

Accordingly, with the 49-euro monthly ticket you can:

– to the Netherlands (to about 17 towns and cities across the border),

– to Belgium (14),

– over to Luxembourg (even almost everywhere there),

– to France (15),

– to Switzerland (15),

– to Austria (12),

– to the Czech Republic (5),

– to Poland (6) and

– to Denmark (2).

That means: Germany has nine neighboring countries (remember!), a monthly ticket costs 49 euros (everyone knows) and dividing 49 by 9 makes (calculate!): 5 (remainder 4). Comprehensive experience abroad at any age for a good five euros per month per country. Rail world, here we come!

Our selection: four out of nine – in each direction a 49-euro destination in the neighboring country. The Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland and Denmark – all around.

Local delights at distant neighbor Netherlands

Brandenburg and Berlin share a little longing with the Netherlands: there is the Dutch Quarter in Potsdam, the Holland Park near Schwanebeck (Barnim), the Oranje affiliation of the Oranienburgers and the Tulip Festival in Potsdam. Brandenburg has an orange heart and therefore off to Holland.

Seen from the east, just before Holland lies Lower Saxony and a little more southerly NRW. Although there are border tariff points in the Netherlands that can be reached from Lower Saxony, there are more from NRW. These places behind the German-Dutch border open up the railways of the Verkehrsverbund Rhein-Ruhr (VRR) for the 49-euro ticket champion.

Our tip: Zevenaar and Arnhem. For this we have to reach the Rhein-IJssel-Express, the RE19 there. The travel information from bahn.de predicts nine to ten hours of travel time and five to six changes. We start at half past eight in Elstal or a little earlier from Berlin Central Station. Stendal, Wolfsburg, Hanover, Minden and Düsseldorf are our transfer points.

In Zevenaar we treat ourselves to the Liemers Kunstmuseum the next day. A few farms in the area are recommended by the local tourist association for rural recreation and a windmill tour with historical “De Buitenmolen” exhibition. Arnhem, the capital of Gelderland, awaits you one stop further the next day. There, strolling around the 7straatjes neighborhood is recommended, and because it’s a big city, there are museums and concerts to balance Zenenaar’s country delights.

Strolling through the city, views and bathing fun in Switzerland: Basel

We need a little longer to get to Switzerland with the 49-euro ticket, so we start shortly after seven at the main train station or a quarter to nine in Belzig. Via Dessau, Leipzig, Nuremberg, Stuttgart, Karlsruhe and Freiburg, we land in Basel around ten o’clock after five or six changes – and need to cool off in the Rhine.

It is only a few hundred meters from the Badischer Bahnhof Basel to this summer bathing fun with a stop at the winding fish stand to stow away your street clothes. Then we dive into the pore-deep clean Rhine and ride the eight KahÄmha fast river wave past the Marzahn-like Roche towers, pass the Wettstein Bridge under the stone arches with resonant whistling noises, wave to the Minster, overtake the walkers on the upper Rhine path and heave ourselves again up to the shore, where the joy of fasting with bouillon awaits behind the Johanniter Bridge. This 49-euro ticket trip to the south is wet, cool and (actually impossible in Switzerland) really cheap. Bad Belzig – Bad Basel. Thank you Germany ticket.

A bit to Poland by bus and small train exceptions

Unfortunately, particularly long journeys to neighboring countries – such as the Netherlands or France – are not possible with the cheap 49-euro ticket to Poland. In Poland the traveler has to consider a few special features.

According to the Verkehrsverbund Berlin-Brandenburg (VBB), the 49-euro ticket is not valid for the regional train routes across the border to Poland. However, according to the VBB, the Deutschlandticket is valid for some stops on the VBB bus lines to neighboring Poland. The buses of the Frankfurt (Oder) public transport company to Slubice, the lines of the Uckermärkische Verkehrsgesellschaft (UVG) to Krajnik Dolny and the DB Regio bus line to Gubin can therefore be used with the ticket.

There are at least two train exceptions: From Ahlbeck (Usedom), i.e. MV, you can take the DB Regio to Swinemünde and use the 49-euro ticket. And from Saxony you can also get to Zgorzelec on the other side of the Neisse with the Regio RE1/RB61 of the Trilex: Dresden – Görlitz – Zgorzelec. Please note: only with trains of the DLB (Die LänderBahn Gmbh), not with trains of the Polish KD (Lower Silesian Railways) oder der PR (Regional Transport) [bahn.de]. This is exactly where the destination of our Deutschlandticket trip to Poland lies: Zgorzelec – you need three hours and two changes from Berlin. From Cottbus it is almost two hours and one train change.

Zgorzelec now offers theatre, concerts and of course nature along the Neisse. The little special feature: The 49-euro traveler can stroll the few hundred meters over the Neisse to Görlitz and thus has the experience of the double city. The actual, almost symbolic, attraction of this journey is the approximately 180-year-old Neisse viaduct: almost 500 meters, 30 arches, 35 meters high – a railway overpass that knows no borders.

Danish small town idyll and wedding paradise

The borderline experience possibilities in Denmark are significantly lower compared to the Netherlands or France, you can only reach two places really directly. But we console ourselves and say: The Deutschlandticket effect for GRENZTARIFPUNKTREISEN-DE to Denmark is the variation of the experience.

After all, the 49-euro ticket enables a RE trip to Tønder, a town that can be reached via Rathenow, Stendal, Uelzen, Hamburg and Niebüll. It takes a good seven hours and then you are more than five hundred kilometers away in the quietest north.

But what are the 49-euro travelers and the Deutschlandticket traveler doing in Tønder? For example getting married. The small town has been a marriage paradise since the mid-1960s. The municipality advertises that many hundreds of marriages of foreign couples are contracted here every year. Less complex, totally idyllic and – at least that’s what the local media emphasizes – German couples can also get married here at extremely reasonable prices. And if you don’t shy away from changing trains, you can also arrive cheaply.

travel greeting

Shopping, swimming down the river, inspecting bridges and getting married: the 49-euro ticket puts kilometer pillars of happiness and ecological frugality on the holiday maps of the people of Berlin and Brandenburg. Finally, here are four translation aids for requests that no longer frighten the 49-euro ticket lucky knights: “tiketcontrole”, “billet control”, “kontrola biletów” or “billetkontrol”.

