First Financial 2022-08-10 15:25:18 Editor in charge: Hao Yunying

The 2022 World Robot Conference will be held from August 18th to 21st at the Beijing Yichuang International Convention and Exhibition Center. Recently, the popularity of the intelligent machine sector in the A-share market has risen significantly. According to statistics, since August, a total of 45 concept stocks have hit a new high during the year.

How to grasp the investment opportunities for the opening of the 2022 World Robot Conference next week?丨Industry outlet