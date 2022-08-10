Home Business How to grasp the investment opportunities for the opening of the 2022 World Robot Conference next week?丨Industry outlet
Business

How to grasp the investment opportunities for the opening of the 2022 World Robot Conference next week?丨Industry outlet

by admin
How to grasp the investment opportunities for the opening of the 2022 World Robot Conference next week?丨Industry outlet

Share to WeChat

Open WeChat, click “Discover” at the bottom,
Use “Scan” to share webpages to Moments.

First Financial 2022-08-10 15:25:18

Editor in charge: Hao Yunying

The 2022 World Robot Conference will be held from August 18th to 21st at the Beijing Yichuang International Convention and Exhibition Center. Recently, the popularity of the intelligent machine sector in the A-share market has risen significantly. According to statistics, since August, a total of 45 concept stocks have hit a new high during the year.

How to grasp the investment opportunities for the opening of the 2022 World Robot Conference next week?丨Industry outlet

The 2022 World Robot Conference will be held from August 18th to 21st at the Beijing Yichuang International Convention and Exhibition Center. Recently, the popularity of the intelligent machine sector in the A-share market has risen significantly. According to statistics, since August, a total of 45 concept stocks have hit a new high during the year.

This content is original by Yicai, and the copyright belongs to Yicai. Without the written authorization of CBN, it may not be used in any way, including reprinting, excerpting, copying or creating mirror images. Yicai.com reserves the right to pursue legal liability of infringers. For authorization, please contact Yicai Copyright Department: 021-22002972 or 021-22002335; [email protected]

See also  The "invisible heavy position" of the fund is exposed! What did the star managers quietly buy? Is the dark hour of investing over? _Tan Li_Liu Yan_Consumer goods

You may also like

Wall Street rises with surprise inflation, Nasdaq gains...

Nikola: CEO Russell retires at the end of...

The market may still face a downturn after...

US inflation: July data “more comforting for the...

The two giants’ new products are coming!Google may...

US inflation down in July, with signs of...

Kuaishou officially announced its self-developed cloud SoC chip,...

Promoted Italian banks: solid half-year results

5G empowers thousands of industries and “digital Longjiang”...

Stock exchanges today 10 August: waiting for the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy