The opportunities offered by emerging markets

Emerging market local currency yields can be a hedge against volatility. To say it is Kirstie SpencePortfolio Manager of Capital Group which, a Truth&Businessexplains what may be the emerging markets to keep an eye on right now.

What are the factors to look out for in emerging market debt?

“The global macroeconomic scenario was the main catalyst for emerging market debt returns in 2022 and looks set to play the same role in 2023 as well. In the current environment, there are three main influencing factors: tightening financial conditions primarily in United States, strengthening of the US dollar and weakening of global growth. Financial conditions in the United States (the ease of access to finance by businesses and households) deteriorated markedly in 2022 following the fastest and largest increases in US interest rates since the early 1980s. Tighter financial conditions in the US are directly impacting emerging market debt through higher interest rates on dollar-denominated debt. However, the difference in real rates (the interest rate investors receive after adjusting for inflation) offered by emerging markets versus developed markets remains positive and attractive when compared to other asset classes. This should help cushion the impact of tightening US financial conditions.”

How do the strong dollar and the weakening global economy affect it?

“The continued strengthening of the dollar during 2022 has exacerbated losses in emerging market local currency debt and pushed up external financing costs for emerging countries. Global growth has slowed sharply due to accelerating interest rate hikes, galloping inflation and the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The end of China‘s zero-Covid policy could provide a timely boost to global and regional growth, but it is unlikely to act as an engine to boost emerging market valuations and commodity prices, given the growing limitations of its expansion model and the geopolitical thrusts for a de-globalization”.

Which countries can offer more opportunities right now?

“At the moment it seems to us that the countries of Latin America, such as Brazil, Mexico and Colombia, offer the greatest value, where central banks have already raised interest rates, helping to keep inflation under control and to support the exchange rates. Furthermore, Latin American countries are benefiting greatly from the increase in commodity prices and are less exposed to the conflict in Ukraine. In central Europe, opportunities appear to be on the horizon. The low interest rate scenario we have seen in Europe for years is coming to an end. Central banks across the region have implemented steep rate hikes to tame inflation. Recently, both the Czech Republic and Poland have kept rates unchanged and may now have reached the end of their hike cycles.

So what do you expect for emerging market debt?

“The global backdrop remains challenging for emerging market debt and volatility looks set to continue into 2023. That said, valuations have improved significantly and emerging market debt now appears to be pricing in known risks, which is why it could offer an attractive return potential for investors with a long-term research-based approach. For our part, we see good opportunities in local currency bonds from some countries that have been proactive in their monetary policy responses.