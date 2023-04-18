How to invest in real estate today? Christoph Gröner in the podcast

Christoph Gröner is one of the largest building contractors in Germany. Lisa Kempke for Business Insider

Christoph Gröner is CEO of the Gröner Group and is one of the largest building contractors in Germany. The 55-year-old is building numerous large-scale real estate projects in Germany. His fortune is estimated at around 80 million euros.

External content not available “>”> Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings . Change privacy settings

Gröner began his career as a construction worker, founded his own company and today builds apartments, high-rise buildings and entire districts. It is particularly important to him that his company builds ecologically and innovatively.

In the first part of the podcast episode, he spoke to Money Mindset host Leo about dropping out of college, getting started as a real estate investor and how he balances his private life and work. In the latest podcast episode Money Mindset, Gröner explains how he invests in real estate today and how he would invest 10,000 euros as a young person. He also talks about how tennis star Boris Becker motivated him to succeed and shares his top tips for success.

Listen to the episode and get more for your money!

About this podcast

In the financial podcast Money Mindset, Leo Ginsburg, business editor at Business Insider, talks to an exciting guest every week about how he or she invests their money and what advice they give to other people interested in investing.

Every Tuesday you will receive ideas and suggestions on how you can increase your personal wealth without having to study business administration right away. Listen in Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Podimo and everywhere there are podcasts.

If you like the podcast, follow it, share it with friends and leave a rating. You can also find Money Mindset on Instagram. Here we publish everything important about the consequences and exciting learnings, facts and tips from the financial world.

Disclaimer: Stocks, cryptocurrencies and investments are always associated with risk. A total loss of the invested capital cannot be ruled out either. The published articles, data and forecasts are not an invitation to buy or sell securities or rights. They also do not replace professional advice.