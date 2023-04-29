How to live longer with proper nutrition

Health, live longer and healthier by eating right

“Living longer and healthier is the dream of men. Apart from genetics, lifestyle is a protagonist in this goal. And diet is essential since a wrong diet is correlated to a high risk of cardiovascular disease” was what the American Heart Association (AHA) dietary guide stated two years ago. The Association has long been tending to promote dietary patterns such as consuming whole foods and more vegetables by reducing meat, ultra-processed foods, sugar and salt.In addition, the AHA has tried to give advice on the best and least suitable diets, between fake news and truth. AHA has compiled food models used in America, despite the main difficulty of clearly recognizing these diets, both for healthcare professionals and consumers.”Unfortunately – experts claim – in recent years, the number of diets has grown exponentially in parallel with the misinformation created on social networks. The confusion has generated blogs and books of all kinds, informed and less informed”.

Health, diets consistent with the best cardiovascular health

The researchers thus established four levels of diets consistent with the AHA guidelines, from highest to lowest. In first place for defense reliability in cardiovascular risks la dieta DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension”)to the second lon a Mediterranean dietthen that called “pescetara” (vegetarian diet which incorporates fish and shellfish as the only source of animal meat) and fourth the vegetarian (including one that allows eggs, dairy, or both). These four models are packed with vegetables, fruits, whole grains and plant sources.”

The DASH diet, designed by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) of the United States, is very close to the Mediterranean one, but calls for a reduction in salt and the consumption of low-fat dairy products. The Mediterranean diet, on the other hand, favors the use of vegetable oils, in particular extra virgin olive oil and includes a moderate consumption of alcohol, rather than avoiding or limiting it. On the subject of alcohol, the opinions of the experts are divided but most argue that moderate consumption (two glasses a day in men and one in women) could reduce cardiovascular risk. However, experts suggest, consumption must be linked to a particular moment, that is, that of meals and socialization. This makes the metabolic response to alcohol different from drinking it on an empty stomach. In this case a faster and higher plasma peak would be produced.

