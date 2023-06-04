How to “make” money with ChatGPT, between fake news and half-truths

ChatGPT, advice from influencers to make money, between fake news and half-truths

Up until now we had become accustomed to the many gurus, now influencers, who posted videos, photos or texts in which they explained to mere mortals how to make money while sitting comfortably on the counter and with only a computer in front of them. The possibilities were various but, according to the proponents, all of them were rich in economic satisfaction at zero cost and risk. And the suggestions ranged and still range from investing in cryptocurrencies to independently preparing a web page where to market any type of product. Now, however, the new advance is represented by those who have thrown themselves on ChatGPt and supported by the AI ​​confirm and advise how to make money “hands down” by managing well the strength of the new intelligence. Easy, safe and quick earnings. One of these influencers, with over half a million followers, has posted videos of seemingly simple and even banal advice on the net to earn money.

ChatGPT, the videos explaining how to make money with AI have grown exponentially

And since the appetite (of followers) comes from eating the videos of other colleagues have grown exponentially: how to become a millionaire with ChatGPT, how to earn with ChatGPT starting from zero euros, how to win 30,000 euros with ChatGPT. In short, even before the founders of AI or Sam Altman himself, creator of ChatGPT, these “network scientists” would seem to have understood how to play bingo. But is it all true or does fake news feed faster than the AI ​​itself? Well, listening to some expert analysts in digital technologies, the truth comes out. First of all, we start from a simple but very firm point: if someone had really discovered the way to make money effortlessly just by asking ChatGPT it would be very curious that he shared his fantastic source of income with everyone.

ChatGPT, the limits of the program in advising investments and financial practices

When it comes to investments ChatGPT has obvious limitations that an expert warns in a moment. To questions about how to make investments with different amounts of money the program responds generically and far worse than a good financial analyst or bank officer dealing with clients’ investments. The answers are generic such as ultra-safe investments in government bonds or worse, the program confirms that it cannot provide advice on these topics. So how can you make money with ChatGPT by following the advice of influencers? The response of the experts is unanimous: you can’t. ChatGPT cannot recommend a particular stock on the stock exchange nor indicate the numbers of the national lottery. Of course this Influencer does not cheat but they certainly play on the gullibility of many. On the other hand ChatGPT if it can’t make money immediately on the other hand, it can help professionals, entrepreneurs, journalists, lawyers and doctors in everyday life, making their life easier in the search for information, market research and business plans. But, at the moment and fortunately, the human mind is still the main requirement to ensure that a brilliant idea becomes a profitable and successful entrepreneurial product.

ChatGPT, the gain of influencers is in the followers

So why do these new gurus launch themselves into advising “things” that probably will never happen? Where is the profit since they work from the sofa? Lhe answer is simple, their income does not come from the strategies they invent (they would earn if they were really effective) but from the number of views they get and the number of followers they catch. Often they only act as a go-between to send interested parties to paid sites that give more specific advice. From these they can take small commissions for each new entry. In the end maybe the suggestions, normally obvious, can help streamline the work but certainly not to give the promised immediate earnings. But the mind of the “keyboard players” of the web is tireless and so, in addition to advice on how to make cash quickly, here are the tips for using freelance platforms and making ChatGPT work. Just pressing a via could translate a text, write an article, write a book or a film script or a newsletter. In Studypool students ask for homework help. Here influencers can earn by entering themselves as tutors or by putting paid essays online. That is, in one way or another, the human imagination is needed to earn, ChatGPT alone is not enough.

ChatGPT, the book flop written entirely by AI

To write a book is another dream that many influencers advise newbies and then sell them on platforms such as Amazon KDP, the most important digital self-publishing platform. The program writes the text, generates images and the cover of the book itself. And then all done? Can we happily close with the millions of authors who write successful or unsuccessful works? Well fortunately not and the example of a young business engineering student in this regard can give a small but significant idea. The young man had created a book entirely with ChatGPT had put it online just waiting for the earnings from the sales. After a week his virtual portfolio was exactly equal to zero and not only had I not sold but no one had ever found his book in the ocean of the internet. In short, the only ones who gain are the influencers who increase their followers and consequently the value of their brand, which is more attractive for any sponsors. It is true that there are even examples of successful bands on the web formed only by avatars that offer songs created on a computer, but behind them there are experts, men and women, able to do marketing, decide times and methods of how to move these “puppets of the future”. And then the end of the story could simply be this: at the moment the man with his mind is still the main subject of any activity. The direction of the project will always be in the hands of the human mind. And projects of economic success and visibility can only be born and continue with man as the head. No one but Lady Luck can give anything away. And that is comforting for now.

Subscribe to the newsletter

