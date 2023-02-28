The price management it is not only the strongest but also the fastest leverage to increase i profits. In the current context with inflation it is strong cost increase it is even more important to manage pricing well. Furthermore, many companies are discovering that innovative pricing models are becoming the new source of competitive advantage. This is explained by an analysis by Danilo Zatta, CEO of Horváth Italia, released to our microphones.

Price trends and households

L’inflation also drops in Italiafrom11,6% of December stood at 10,1% in January. This does not mean that consumer prices are falling, but that they are growing less quickly. Households continue to be hit by inflation, spending a large part of their income on energy and food, and unfortunately their purchasing power will also be reduced throughout 2023.

Taking into account that one of the main flywheels of growth in 2022 it was the increase of consume in 2023, even in the presence of the attenuation of inflationary pressures, this situation could have a negative impact, significantly reducing consumer spending and therefore the contribution to the country’s overall growth.

How companies should move

“I have a clear point of view on how to move in the context current. Companies must immediately increase i pricesat least up to the level of inflation, even better if higher, if they don’t want to reduce their profits – he explains Zatta – In the current situation, some companies may consider keeping prices lower than their competitors to gain market share. However, this is not the ideal route to take, as companies are exposed to the same cost increases as their competitors. If cost increases cannot be passed on, profits will clearly suffer. We need to anticipate the wave of costs. Prices must therefore be raised before they are swamped by the cost wave, otherwise the annual result is ruined. And on the frequency of price increases: it is better to make several small price increases during the year rather than waiting for the end of the year. Otherwise you won’t recover what you lost. Reacting early enough and moving with inflation is what I recommend to my clients. It is not worth waiting in the hope of having a competitive advantage for a certain period of time – otherwise the annual result is compensated”.

The importance of communication

The communication of the price increase is fundamental and must be justified by thecost increase. This applies to both industrial goods and consumer goods: Customers only accept cost increases as an argument. Messages such as: “the good is in short supply, I can afford price increases”, or “I have to increase the price to balance supply and demand”, are not accepted by customers. For this reason it pays to use the cost increase argument in price negotiations and this is almost always true, because almost all costs increase. “Scrupulous price management is essential for companies – concludes Zatta – And it is becoming increasingly important. Innovative pricing models are already today the new source of competitive advantage. I have defined this phenomenon as the “pricing revolution”.