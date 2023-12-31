How to optimize the personal pension system?The latest statements from Zhou Xiaochuan, Wang Wenling and Liang Tao_Oriental Fortune Network

The personal pension system has been a topic of discussion and debate since its implementation over a year ago. The recent 13th Chinese Academy of Social Sciences Social Security Forum and the “China Pension Development Report 2023” release ceremony focused on the issue of “personal pensions and system optimization”.

The forum featured keynote speeches from prominent figures in the financial world, including Zhou Xiaochuan, Vice Chairman of the Boao Forum for Asia and former Governor of the People’s Bank of China, Wang Wenling, Vice Chairman of the National Council for Social Security Fund, and Liang Tao, former Vice Chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission. These speakers provided valuable insights and suggestions for the construction of personal pension and pension insurance systems.

Zhou Xiaochuan, in particular, proposed the concept of “one payment for each” as a potential solution to the insufficient incentive mechanism within the personal pension framework. He suggested a “one-for-one” system, where both the individual and the employer contribute to the pension fund, effectively doubling the individual’s contributions and stimulating enthusiasm for participation.

Wang Wenling emphasized the importance of including personal pensions within the national strategy to address population aging and highlighted the need to create an open, fair, and just market environment to promote their development.

Liang Tao urged for the establishment of a unified personal pension comprehensive information service platform and suggested lowering the entry threshold for personal pensions while optimizing tax system arrangements and dislocating competition within the financial industry.

Professor Zheng Bingwen, director of the World Social Security Research Center of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, acknowledged the high level of enthusiasm for the personal pension system but addressed the challenge of turning passive participants into active contributors.

These discussions showcase the continued efforts to optimize the personal pension system in China, with a focus on addressing key issues such as incentive mechanisms, market development, and regulatory supervision. As the personal pension system continues to evolve, it will be crucial to consider the diverse needs of participants and the long-term sustainability of the pension insurance system.

Share this: Facebook

X

