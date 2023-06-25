Home » How to protect against cyber risks
Business

How to protect against cyber risks

by admin
How to protect against cyber risks

Beware of public WiFi: These cyber risks threaten travelers – how you can protect yourself

Why public Wi-Fi connections should be avoided, why a local SIM card makes sense and other tips to help you travel safely.

Special cyber risks lurk when travelling, but these can be minimized with simple rules of conduct.

Symbolbild: Ekaterina Fedulyeva/iStockphoto

Light-heartedness and carelessness are part of the holiday feeling. But in the digital space, special caution is required when traveling. Achim Freyer, Country Manager at cyber security specialist Fortinet Switzerland, gives tips on how to avoid cyber risks on the go.

See also  Waste traffic, the prosecutor seizes construction sites on the Novara ring road

You may also like

Tina Weirather, Jennifer Aniston, Nestlé-Schneider, Swisscanto

Massacre of Samarate, Nicolò Maja: “My father deserves...

Dr. Pox and Jay Chou in arrears of...

Ukrainian Deputy Minister: Energy transition secures peace

Trentino Alto Adige, maxi severance pay to directors:...

Stadler is working on a major project in...

Bagnoli, crazy costs for reclamation: 232 million are...

OnePlus Nord 3 Exposure: Dimensity 9000 Processor |...

The Swiss travel the longest in summer

Berlusconi, waiting for the will. The Fininvest node...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy