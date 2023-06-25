How to protect against cyber risks

Beware of public WiFi: These cyber risks threaten travelers – how you can protect yourself

Why public Wi-Fi connections should be avoided, why a local SIM card makes sense and other tips to help you travel safely.

Special cyber risks lurk when travelling, but these can be minimized with simple rules of conduct.

Light-heartedness and carelessness are part of the holiday feeling. But in the digital space, special caution is required when traveling. Achim Freyer, Country Manager at cyber security specialist Fortinet Switzerland, gives tips on how to avoid cyber risks on the go.

