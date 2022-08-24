When operating on the financial markets it is important to know that there is a branch of behavioral economics linked to the psychology of trading. In a report by BG Saxo activities you can do to improve your emotions are explained.

First of all, you have to recognize your emotional mindset. According to BG Saxo, trading psychology is as important as identifying the emotions, traits and behaviors that influence your mindset when conducting investments. Below are five steps suggested by BG Saxo that will help with this accomplishment.

Step one: recognize your emotions, prejudices and personality traits

To recognize any negative emotions or personality traits that may be affecting your decision-making ability, the first thing you should do, according to BG Saxo, is to notice how you feel when you log into an investment platform. Are you overwhelmed? Are you looking for the best performing stocks of the day and making assumptions about their future without proper analysis? Or do you automatically check the price of a previously successful stock? Self-awareness and inner gaze are fundamental in trading psychology and recognizing from the start where these emotions and prejudices come from will prevent you from making impulsive decisions or acting out of frustration. According to BG Saxo, it’s important to recognize your strengths and use them. For example, if you are calm and confident without being overbearing, you can use these traits during the time frame you use to invest in the market.

Step Two: Create an Investment Plan

Having an investment plan is also important to reduce the risk of your emotions making you behave irrationally in the market. As BG Saxo explains, you can evaluate directly or through collaboration with a financial advisor, to build an investment plan. A good investment plan will include exit rules and mental preparations, like a market mantra that you repeat before the day balances your emotions. As for the exit rules, implementing stop-loss orders is a way to exit an investment if it goes against you. Stop-loss orders limit risk and involve closing a position once it has reached a specific loss level. Investment plans should also include realistic profit targets, risk / reward ratios, and entry rules.

Step Three: Work on developing positive traits

Getting rid of negative emotions and personality traits can help you. It allows you to develop new and more positive traits, such as patience and adaptability. According to BG Saxo, investment plans are one of the best ways to encourage patience because they help you separate the present from your long-term financial goals. However, patience also comes from understanding that market volatility is normal, not personal, and that time is on your side. Likewise, learning how to become more adaptive is key to maintaining your investment plan. For example, just because you’ve defined a plan doesn’t mean you should never review it or adapt it to new trends and market movements.

Step Four: Learn when to close positions

A fundamental skill in any investment is knowing when to take losses and walk away. Just because you’ve lost doesn’t mean you’re a failure, or you should rush to make another investment to make up for some of your losses. Sometimes an investment doesn’t work and it’s important to recognize why it happened and adapt your trading strategy. BG Saxo recommends use a loss as an opportunity to know what went wrong and then use that knowledge to make better decisions in the future. Likewise, investors should know when to walk away after a winning streak. Luck always runs out and you don’t want to take unnecessary risks or gamble on the profits you have made because you are too confident and happy. We talked about how anger can make you make irrational decisions, but happiness also has this effect.

Step Five: Write it all down

People keep journals to express their emotions about particular life events. You can also keep a record of how you felt during a particular investment. This, according to BG Saxo, will give you a good sign of what you’ve done well or where your emotions and decision making have led you astray.