How to secure your cryptos

How to secure your cryptos

Basically: When a customer buys a coin through a crypto exchange, the exchange holds that coin for the customer. If the stock exchange goes bankrupt or is hacked, investors face losses in the millions. Negative examples are FTX, Bitgrail, Cryptsy or Mt.Gox. When exchanges face liquidity problems, they often stop trading and paying out the managed coins. So users cannot withdraw or sell their coins deposited on the exchange. In the crypto world, the saying always falls „Not your keys, not your coins“. This means: only those who have the key to their coins have sole and full control over the cryptocurrency. And that is only possible on a private wallet – a so-called cold wallet or hot wallet. How this works and what advantages and disadvantages these wallets bring at a glance.

