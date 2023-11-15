How to Share Web Pages to WeChat and Key Points from October 2023 Economic Press Conference

State Council Information Office Holds Press Conference on National Economy Performance in October 2023

At a recent press conference held by the State Council Information Office, key points were discussed regarding the performance of the national economy in October. Some of the highlights included:

– The assurance that there will be no deflation in the near future, and the situation of low prices will gradually ease.

– The need for further consolidation of the foundation for the recovery and development of the manufacturing industry.

– The continued growth in profits of industrial enterprises above designated size, indicating the continued recovery of market demand.

– The recognition of significant external pressure and the prominence of constraints on insufficient domestic demand.

– Anticipation of further enhancement in demand driving production, as the effects of macro policies continue to be released.

– Signs of marginal improvement in indicators such as real estate development investment and commercial housing sales in October.

– Ongoing improvements in statistical methods and statistical caliber for youth unemployment rate.

– A significant 88.5% year-on-year increase in new energy vehicle exports in October.

– Expectation for continued release of car purchase demand, as the supporting facilities and environment for new energy vehicles continue to improve.

These key points provide valuable insights into the state of the national economy in October and set the stage for potential growth and recovery in the coming months. Be sure to stay informed on the latest economic developments as they unfold.