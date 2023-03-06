original title:

How to solve the problem of new energy bottleneck technology?Zhang Tianren: Establish an innovation consortium led by technology leaders

Energy is a key area of ​​concern to national security and development. China has been the world‘s largest energy producer and consumer for many years. At present, a new round of scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation is booming in the world. Emerging energy technologies such as advanced nuclear energy, advanced solar energy, new energy storage, hydrogen energy, magnetic fluid power generation, and geothermal energy are accelerating iterations at an unprecedented speed, and have become the core of global energy transformation. core drive.

In this year’s “Two Sessions”, Zhang Tianren, chairman of Tianneng Group Co., Ltd., an old domestic battery company and a representative of the National People’s Congress, submitted the “Suggestions on Strengthening the Key Core Technologies of New Energy “Stuck Neck” to Effectively Guarantee Energy Security”. Zhang Tianren believes that there is still a clear gap between China‘s energy technology innovation and the world‘s energy technology power and the inherent requirements of leading the energy revolution.

“Overall, at present in my country, some energy technology and equipment still have shortcomings, and some key components, special software, core materials, etc. still rely on foreign countries; there are relatively few original, leading, and disruptive technology and equipment in the energy field; The policy mechanism for energy technology innovation needs to be improved.” Zhang Tianren said.

Specifically, there are still many “stuck neck” problems in the field of key core technologies and materials in our country.

In the field of hydrogen energy, the “stuck neck” problem occurs in the “hydrogen storage and transportation” of the midstream link. The hydrogen refueling station and the downstream application end are small in size and quantity, and the matching is not balanced, resulting in an imbalance in the hydrogen energy supply and demand system. Sound, not perfect. In terms of hydrogen fuel cells, there are still “stuck” problems in key materials such as proton exchange membranes, membrane electrodes, carbon paper, and hydrogen storage materials.

In the field of lithium batteries, resource issues are still restricting the development of the industry. The supply of some key metal elements is tight. Although China’s lithium reserves are the fourth in the world, it is constrained by others internationally. Several countries with large lithium resources in South America are planning to set up “lithium OPEC”. (monopoly organization of lithium resources), and the situation of cobalt is even more serious.

The chips of new energy vehicles are controlled by people, and polyolefin elastomer (POE), one of the core raw materials of photovoltaic film, is all dependent on imports. In addition, the recycling and utilization of power batteries in my country is still in the initial stage of development, and there are also difficulties that need to be broken through in terms of technical equipment, such as battery testing and screening technology is not yet mature, and the level of cascade utilization automation is not high enough. The recycling process is not perfect in terms of efficiency, zero discharge of wastewater, etc.

Through the status quo of these technological developments, Zhang Tianren analyzed the deep-seated reasons behind them. He believes that the current “industry-university-research-use” channel in the domestic new energy field is not smooth, and the scientific research talent team is not concentrated, making it difficult to support the industry to move towards the high end of the global value chain.

“At present, there are still big obstacles to the deep integration of industry, university and research in my country: the internal synergy of the technological innovation system is insufficient, the mutual conductivity is weak, and the transformation of elements is not smooth. The cooperation projects of industry, university and research are mainly concentrated in the innovation close to industrialization At the back end of the chain, there are not many industry-university-research cooperations that really deal with the ‘stuck neck’ problem and are expected to have a subversive impact on industrial development.” Zhang Tianren said.

“In addition, the current high-level technical talents in China‘s energy field are mainly scattered in national scientific research institutes, universities and state-owned enterprises. The flow of talents is subject to some restrictions, and the income cannot be measured by the market mechanism, resulting in the lack of similar research topics and research directions. A unified scientific research force. How to enable the talent teams of various institutions to cooperate and share scientific and technological achievements and benefits is a difficult problem that our country needs to think about and solve.” Zhang Tianren said.

In this regard, Zhang Tianren suggested that, first of all, the government should increase support for leading technology companies, give full play to the role of enterprises as the main body of innovation, and support leading technology companies to take the lead in forming an innovation consortium for key core technology research.

For example, set up a national special investment fund, continue to increase support for key materials and technologies in the seed stage and start-up stage; increase policy support for new energy companies in terms of finance and taxation, and encourage new energy industries around leading companies chain and ecosystem, and enhance the overall competitiveness of the cluster.

Another example is to explore a new national system for tackling key industrial core technologies by building new innovation alliances such as industrial technology innovation alliances, industry-university-research communities led by leading technology companies and outstanding entrepreneurs and strategic scientists, and to solve strategic problems. The technical problems of the key industries that must be contended for.

Secondly, the idea of ​​changing lanes and overtaking should be innovated, and the cultivation of an industrial ecology of independent routes should be accelerated.

Zhang Tianren believes that the “stuck neck” dilemma is not all technological backwardness, some are due to different technical route choices, and independent technologies lack corresponding industrial ecology and application requirements. It is recommended to make good use of market power and production capacity rights, transform the demand for intermediate goods in the industrial chain and the huge end consumer demand into the development momentum of the independent technology industry ecology; transform the strong and rich industrial chain support and cross-industry collaboration capabilities into experimental technology products With the huge power of modernization and rapid iteration, change lanes and overtake.

In addition, Zhang Tianren also suggested that a new energy industry talent introduction platform should be built, talent policies should be implemented, and a talent team with a more reasonable structure should be built. Cooperate with some domestic colleges and universities to improve the construction of the new energy industry technical talent training system; increase policy incentives for the transformation of scientific and technological achievements, and improve incentive policies such as technology shareholding, equity option incentives, and dividend rewards. (The Paper reporter Sen Ning）