Zhong Linnan, a senior analyst at GF Securities, believes that social financing data in October more represents fluctuations in demand rather than low willingness to supply. Stabilizing both ends of real estate sales and investment is the key.

First,The new social financing in October was 907.9 billion yuan, a decrease of 709.7 billion yuan year-on-year, which was lower than the mainstream market expectations; the growth rate of social financing stock was 10.3%, down 0.3 percentage points from September. From a breakdown,The weak performance of social financing in October was mainly dragged down by four projects: entity credit, foreign currency credit, undiscounted bank acceptance bills, and government bonds.

second,In October, physical credit increased by 443.1 billion yuan, a decrease of 332.1 billion yuan year-on-year, the lowest in the same period in the past ten years.We understand that one is“Overdraft” impact after quarter-end credit impulseIn September, there was an increase of 793.1 billion year-on-year. This year, there are similar patterns from the end of each quarter to the beginning of the quarter; the second is the impact of the weakening of the consumer service industry in the environment of multi-point spread of the epidemic; the third is the weak impact of real estate sales.

third,There is no significant change in the structure.Residential loans continue to grow at a low rate，Enterprise short-term loans due to large-scale maturity of loans issued by early impulse negative growthThe long-term corporate loans continued to grow rapidly due to the implementation of equipment renewal and re-loans, policy-based development financial instruments and the issuance of special bond balances and the capital construction financing demand, an increase of 243.3 billion yuan year-on-year. Overall, October credit looked like a slightly “strengthened” April and July both in volume and structure.

Fourth, foreign currency loans decreased by 72.4 billion yuan in Octobera year-on-year decrease of 69.1 billion yuan, and a total decrease of 485.6 billion yuan in the past six months.is an important drag on social finance. In our previous report “How to Look at Social Finance Data in July”, we summarized the influencing factors of foreign currency loans as exchange rate expectations, import demand, and overseas liquidity environment. In October, the RMB exchange rate was significantly adjusted and the import growth rate further declined. Convergence with overseas liquidity is not conducive to foreign currency loans. Considering that it is difficult for import demand and overseas liquidity environment to change significantly during the year, foreign currency loans in November and December may continue to decrease year-on-year, which will continue to drag down the performance of social financing.

fifth,In October, undiscounted bank acceptance bills decreased by 215.7 billion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 127.1 billion yuan. On the one hand, in the context of the economic slowdown, the demand for physical settlement may decline, and the scale of bank billing itself is relatively low; on the other hand, banks have ample credit lines. + Under the contradiction of the marginal decline in financing demand, the discount of bills has been increased. Entrusted loans increased by 47 billion yuan, which fell significantly month-on-month. The driving effect of policy development tools was significantly weakened, and it should return to a steady state in the future; trust loans decreased by 6.1 billion yuan, continuing the month-on-month improvement trend from August to September. The base is low, and the year-on-year performance is not bad. Considering the further decline in the trust loan base from November to December, this item should continue to support social financing year-on-year.

sixth,Government bonds increased by 279.1 billion yuan in October, a decrease of 337.6 billion yuan year-on-year, mainly because the maturity scale of government bonds in October was high. According to the data disclosed by Wind, the 500 billion yuan special bond balance limit issued 427.9 billion yuan in October, and there is still 70 billion to 80 billion yuan to be issued. Corporate bonds increased by 232.5 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 6.4 billion yuan, the first year-on-year increase since the second half of the year, which may be related to the weakening of the “crowding-out effect” of policy development financial instruments.

seventh,In October, M2 increased by 11.8% year-on-year, down 0.3 percentage points from September, mainly due to two factors: first, weak credit, and the expansion of banks’ claims on the non-financial sector slowed down; second, government debt financing was low + reduced. Tax and fee reductions were basically completed, and the expansion of banks’ (net) claims on the government slowed down. Since it is difficult for these two factors to change significantly in the follow-up, the growth rate of M2 will basically peak during the year, which we have discussed in more detail in the previous reports “The Second Half of Liquidity” and “The Expansion of Social Finance Exceeds Expectations”.

eighth,This is the third time this year that social finance data has fallen after the end of the quarter and the beginning of the quarter. It is said that it does not represent a trend; however, due to the high volume of social finance at the end of the third quarter, the single-quarter GDP growth rate was low and the policy of stabilizing growth was significantly warming. In the future, the large amount of social financing has been given a strong indicative meaning by market expectations, and the October data formed a short-term revision to the expectations.

ninth,However, it still needs to be reminded that: (1) In the context of the main tone of stabilizing the economic market without change, social financing data in October should more represent demand fluctuations rather than low supply willingness. If this month is too low, the follow-up will actively increase investment The possibility is high; (2) From the perspective of social financing data, stabilizing both ends of real estate sales and investment is the key. The recent introduction of measures such as the “Second Arrow” shows that the policy is still actively maintaining the credit environment and preventing the transmission of real estate credit risks. (3) The epidemic situation is another influencing factor. The meeting of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau on November 10 studied and deployed twenty measures to further optimize the prevention and control work.

From May to October 2022, foreign currency loans decreased by 24 billion yuan, 29.1 billion yuan, 113.7 billion yuan, 82.6 billion yuan, 71.3 billion yuan and 72.4 billion yuan respectively; a year-on-year decrease of 24.7 billion yuan, 99.2 billion yuan, 105.9 billion yuan, 117.3 billion yuan, 69.4 billion yuan and 69.1 billion yuan.

From 2021 to the third quarter of 2022, the quarterly averages of new entrusted loans were -1.7 billion yuan, -36.5 billion yuan, 100 million yuan, -18.5 billion yuan, 15.3 billion yuan, -17.1 billion yuan and 111.7 billion yuan respectively.

From August to December 2021, new trust loans were -136.2 billion yuan, -209.8 billion yuan, -106.1 billion yuan, -219 billion yuan and -455.3 billion yuan.

According to Wind statistics, in October this year, the new issuance of special bonds was 427.9 billion yuan, the new issuance of general bonds was 15.6 billion yuan, the issuance of government bonds was 827.2 billion yuan, and the maturity of government bonds was 774.3 billion yuan.

The author of this article: Zhong Linnan, the source of this article:Guo Lei Macro Teahouse,Original title: “[Guangfa Macro Zhong Linnan]How to Watch Social Finance Fall Again”

