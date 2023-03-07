His first case? “In 1985, this was a small car repair shop in Neuss,” reported Düsseldorf insolvency administrator Horst Piepenburg a few years ago in an interview with WirtschaftsWoche. Actually, it was a very classic procedure: “The owner had filed for bankruptcy very late, and with the options available at the time, there was no chance of saving the company,” said Piepenburg. Today, on the other hand, he would try to continue the business. “Insolvency no longer means the end,” says Piepenburg. There are other legal options to help companies in crisis. “It starts with special insolvency variants that are aimed at restructuring a company, including protective shield and self-administration proceedings,” explains Piepenburg.