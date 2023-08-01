How Uniper wants to exit the gas business

The company’s half-year figures show how well Uniper has already recovered from the supply crisis triggered by the Russian war of aggression. “These are the best half-year results since the company was founded,” explained CFO Jutta Döngens. In the first half of 2023, the company posted adjusted net income of 2.7 billion euros. However, the result is based on extraordinary effects that will probably not be repeated next year, according to Dönges. Because they are based primarily on an agreement that the company had negotiated with the federal government and the EU. This freed Uniper from the obligation to buy the entire volume of gas to be delivered at high prices on the short-term “day-ahead” market. Instead, the company bought gas through futures, effectively postponing the purchase, and is now benefiting from falling market prices. So much so that this step alone has now brought in two billion euros for Uniper.

Due to the nationalization, however, the gas company is also bound by EU requirements. This includes the company having to check whether it is in a better position after the state financial aid than it was before. If so, Uniper has to pay for repayments. The hang-ups also stipulate that Uniper must sell the Datteln 4 coal-fired power plant. However, managing director Lewis said nothing about the status of the transaction.

