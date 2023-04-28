How we work: the JTI certificate

You, our readers, have asked us questions about how we work. In this video, Veronica DeVore, our Head of Audience, explains what the “JTI Certificate” stands for. SWI swissinfo.ch is a member of the Journalism Trust Initiative, a label that appears under each article on our website. Do you want to know what it means? In this video we explain what it stands for. Do you have any questions about how we work? Let us know via the link below:

