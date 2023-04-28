How well are poor countries developing economically?

The poor are getting poorer all over the world, that’s what we hear everywhere in our media. On the other hand, one can also read that globally the poverty decreases. Some see it this way, others see it differently. With his systematic, statistically proven method, Noah Smith tries to take a differentiated look at the development between poor and rich nations. He says first:

Poor countries are not catching up as fast as we would like, but they are catching up faster than before.

But he also makes it clear that it is difficult to analyze and describe the global process of “development” between rich and poor. Evolutionary processes include different facets, different variables and thus the terms used have different meanings:

It can mean income growth and poverty reduction in poor countries.

It can mean convergence (ie economic catching-up) between poor and rich countries.

It can mean industrialization, that is, a structural shift from agriculture to manufacturing, which is a common way countries get rich.

The question of which period of time we are looking at is also important. The results of such statistics often react very sensitively to the starting year and its concrete numerical values.

Are we looking at developments over the last 30 years or over the last 5 years? Or are we looking at future projections and the possibility of further development? There is also the question of levels versus growth rates – should we be happy that Bangladesh is much less poor than it used to be, or should we despair that it is still quite poor? And there are also different regions – should we look at the average of all developing countries or should we focus on specific regions like Africa or Latin America?

And depending on how one includes these questions in one’s analyzes and assessments, one will come to different conclusions about the positioning of poor and rich states in the course of recent history. Smith summarizes the thesis of an article by Oks & Williams as follows:

Her story of catching up says that 1950-1980 was the peak and the last few decades got much worse.

They put forward a hypothesis about the mechanisms of development that states that industrialization is no longer a viable option for poor countries.

They make a prediction about the future of development, arguing that there are significant headwinds that will slow poor countries’ growth.

Smith’s view of the process is a different, more opposite narrative: “The last three decades have been the golden age of development.”

His story is based on a 2021 paper by Patel, Sandefur and Subramanian, among others:

Basic economic theory states that poor countries (to catch up TW.) should grow faster than rich ones, but up until 1990 this did not appear to be the case – rich countries maintained their lead or even pulled away. Exceptions such as South Korea, Taiwan and Singapore were rarely observed. However, around 1990, Patel et al. However, things turned around – suddenly there was a negative correlation between a country’s income and its growth rate, just as economic theory ought to be. Poor countries are finally catching up.

And it definitely wasn’t just about China. On average, over the past three decades, poorer countries have started to catch up with rich countries in terms of economic growth. An effect that, according to Smith, others too Economists have noted (e.g. Kremer, Willis and You (2021)).

This accelerated economic growth in poor countries was accompanied by a massive reduction in poverty.

There is a lot of debate as to whether “extreme poverty” – measured in terms of people surviving on less than $2.15 a day – is an appropriate threshold. I personally think that lower thresholds are more important than higher ones – going from starvation to food security is more important than, say, buying a motorcycle. But that debate doesn’t really matter because if you look at all three poverty lines defined by the World Bank – $2.15/day, $3.65/day and $6.85/day – they are all in all regions of the world has fallen almost continuously for two to three decades.

Even if, of course, China‘s hypergrowth plays a significant role in the decline in global poverty, both statistically and in real terms, also shows India e.g. B. From 2005, a breathtaking drop in poverty.

Smith then discusses the thesis that automation and robotics would make it impossible for poorer countries to industrialize and thus generate wealth. If East Asian countries have managed this, why should it be impossible in Africa? Why should e.g. B. African societies may not be able to

to make their social structure more stable, their workers to be healthier and better trained, to create strong state monopolies on the use of force, etc.? Oks and Williams are very pessimistic about the state of African politics and society, but we’ve heard all of these things before – corrupt resource elites, violence, instability, etc. If we just assume these problems are here to stay, then they should we might just sit back and give up Africa. But I’m not ready for that, especially given how chaotic and dysfunctional China, for example, looked half a century ago.

Despite climate change or precisely because of it – without growth, the problems of this world will not be solved.

We will fight climate change by building lots of green energy, green transport and green infrastructure. In the USA, the Inflation Reduction Act has already led to massive investments in energy, production and infrastructure. Other countries will follow this example. And what China is doing dwarfs the efforts of any other country. This massive investment will create great demand for cheap manufactured goods from poor countries, which could boost industrialization. But it will also trigger a commodity boom. Maybe oil, gas and coal will be less in demand (and that’s a good thing!), but metals will be. That will give some boost to commodity exporters.

We also do not know exactly where the demographic developments will lead. Aging, shrinking populations in the West will consume less, but in Africa, declining birth rates are more likely to lead to greater prosperity. So the future is open, the end is not certain. We shouldn’t despair, was Noah Smith’s last sentence.